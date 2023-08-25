News / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi court allows Manish Sisodia to open new bank account

Delhi court allows Manish Sisodia to open new bank account

ByDeepankar Malviya
Aug 25, 2023 01:31 PM IST

Sisodia, who was physically produced before the court amid heavy security, moved an application before the court seeking permission to sign documents for opening new bank account

A Delhi court on Friday granted permission to Delhi’s former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia to open a new bank account as his previous one has been attached by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in relation to a money laundering case.

The court further directed that the details of the new bank account should also be provided to the ED.
The court further directed that the details of the new bank account should also be provided to the ED. (PTI photo)

Sisodia, who was physically produced before the court amid heavy security, moved an application before the court seeking permission to sign documents for opening new bank account.

He apprised the court that due to the attachments of his previous bank account, which was in Bank of Baroda, Shakarpur Branch, where his salary gets credited, his family is facing problems in withdrawing the money.

He requires a new account to be opened where his salary could be credited, Sisodia told the court.

Special judge MK Nagpal granted Sisodia permission to sign the documents for opening the account.

Also Read: SC to take up Sisodia’s bail next month; seeks clarity on money trail from ED

The court further directed that the details of the new bank account should also be provided to the ED.

The court also asked the federal agency to provide legible copies of the charge sheet and other related documents to the accused persons in the case.

ED also provided accused Amandeep Dhall, a copy of the CCTV footage of his interrogation pursuant to an application he had moved.

The court has now listed the matter for further hearing on September 22.

The federal agency has been conducting a money laundering probe into the Delhi liquor excise policy 2021-22 and has filed five chargesheets till date in the matter.

Sisodia was first arrested by the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) on February 26 and later by ED on March 9.

His bail applications in the two cases investigated by CBI and ED have been dismissed by the trial court as well as the Delhi high court and his appeals are pending before the Supreme Court.

