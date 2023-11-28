close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi court sets Dec 6 as deadline for ED's reply on Sanjay Singh's bail request

Delhi court sets Dec 6 as deadline for ED's reply on Sanjay Singh's bail request

PTI |
Nov 28, 2023 05:02 PM IST

Special Judge M K Nagpal issued notice to ED on application by AAP MP Sanjay Singh seeking bail in money laundering case related to alleged excise scam.

A Delhi court on Tuesday directed the ED to file by December 6 its reply to an application by AAP MP Sanjay Singh seeking bail in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh was arrested by the ED on October 4 (File Photo)
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh was arrested by the ED on October 4 (File Photo)

Special Judge M K Nagpal issued notice to the central probe agency on the application, which claimed that no purpose will be served by keeping Singh in further custody.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The judge also directed the ED to provide a copy of the reply to the accused.

The anti-money laundering agency had arrested Singh on October 4. The ED has alleged that Singh played a key role in the formulation and implementation of the now scrapped policy, which benefited certain liquor manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers, for monetary considerations.

Singh has strongly refuted the allegations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out