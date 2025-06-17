Delhi deploys tech-driven fleet of 600+ machines to curb air pollution

The Delhi government will soon deploy over 600 advanced machines, including 460 water sprinkler vehicles, 70 mechanical road sweeping machines, and 70 litter pickers, to tackle the growing problem of air pollution across the city, officials said on Monday. Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta and minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa watch a demonstration of the machines outside the Delhi Secretariat on Monday. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

Chief minister Rekha Gupta made the announcement after inspecting a demonstration of the high-tech equipment outside the Delhi Secretariat, accompanied by environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa and senior officials from the environment department.

“These advanced machines mark the beginning of a new technology-driven sanitation mindset,” said Gupta, adding that every assembly constituency will receive deployments under the new cleanliness and dust-control plan approved by the Cabinet. She said that road dust remains a significant contributor to Delhi’s air pollution, with serious consequences for public health, and the government has made special budgetary provisions this year to address the issue.

The CM said the machines are equipped with cutting-edge technology, including GPS, CCTV, AQI monitors, sensors, video analytics, and mobile applications. Each vehicle’s operation will be monitored from a central control room to ensure optimal coverage and efficiency.

The fleet demonstrated included water sprinkler machines integrated with anti-smog guns, each equipped with a 17,000-litre tank and capable of running continuously for four hours. These machines spray fine 50-micron mist that can reduce PM2.5 and PM10 levels and even clean tall trees. Electromechanical road sweeping machines, with a sweeping width of 3.5 metres, can clean up to 45 km in a single shift and hold up to 2,000 litres of water. Battery-operated litter picker machines, suitable for ride-on or walk-along use, are designed to operate for 8–10 hours, carry a 220-litre bin, and include features such as automatic braking, a fire prevention system, GPS, and battery monitoring.

More than 1,000 sprinkler machines will remain active year-round, except during the monsoon, said Gupta, who urged citizens to support the initiative by not littering and following construction norms. “While the government is doing its part, people’s cooperation is essential to make Delhi clean and pollution-free,” she said.

Environment minister Sirsa added that the new fleet would significantly enhance the city’s ability to control dust and debris, contributing to cleaner air and healthier living conditions. “Through these new and innovative machines, regular street cleaning and water sprinkling will be carried out in a far more efficient ... manner,” Sirsa added.