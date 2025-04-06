Delhi edu dept to crack whip on schools over fee hikes

New Delhi The Delhi government on Saturday said the education department was closely monitoring the complaints about illegal hikes and will address the issue. (Representative photo/HT Archive)

Amid reports of fee hikes by private schools across the city, the Delhi government on Saturday said the education department was closely monitoring the complaints about illegal hikes and will address the issue, by carrying out specialised audits wherever necessary.

In a media statement on Saturday, the education department said that it has intensified its vigilance and initiated robust measures, such as surprise inspections by district magistrates, in such schools.

“For example, one school was inspected by a high-level committee headed by district magistrate to inquire upon the complaints made by parents against the school in a connected issue. In addition, stringent action is being undertaken against non-compliant institutions in accordance with the provisions of DSEAR, 1973. These actions include suspension/ withdrawal/ cancellation of private school recognition and initiation of proceedings for taking over the management of erring institutions,” the education department said.

“Further, specialised audit of accounts in such private schools will be carried out by designated teams, including senior accounts functionaries,” it said.

Earlier in the day, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia demanded a CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) probe into the school fee hike issue, in what he referred to as “blatant looting through fee hikes” by private schools in Delhi. “Private schools in Delhi have now begun raising fees at will. In 2015, when I became the education minister, the first major reform we brought in was to regulate fee hikes in private schools. Several private schools have hiked fees without permission and even shut their doors to students. There has been no increase in teacher salaries or school expenses, so why these hikes?” said Sisodia.

Parallelly, the directorate of education (DoE) streamlined the process for EWS (economically weaker section) and DG (disadvantaged groups) admissions to ensure no student faces harassment during admissions. “A dedicated Nodal Officer has been appointed to promptly address parental grievances related to the non-provision of books and uniforms to EWS/DG category students,” the education department said.

The issue of illegal fee hikes by recognised private schools has been a bone of contention for several years with parents regularly complaining about abrupt hikes in fees by such schools. An official, requesting anonymity, said some private unaided schools in Delhi have been indulging in exorbitant fee hikes for many years.

The fees charged by recognised private schools in Delhi are governed by the Delhi School Education Act and Rules, 1973 (DSEAR, 1973). Courts, through various landmark judgments, have reaffirmed the regulatory authority of the DoE to curb arbitrary and unlawful fee hikes by recognised private schools.

The education department recently issued directives prohibiting schools from compelling parents to purchase books and uniforms from specific vendors. Schools have also been instructed not to alter uniform specifications more than once every three years.

“The problem got more aggravated post Covid times when the schools increased their fees in an exorbitant manner ranging more than 25% to 30% each year. The department also used to receive frantic calls from parents over the past 5-8 years about the non issuance of admit cards by private schools to students in class X and Class XII due to non-payment of illegal dues. The parent bodies have also requested to intervene and save them from threats of Private schools to strike off the names of such wards who do not deposit the illegal hiked fee in the current academic session,” the education department said.

“The Directorate of Education reiterates its unwavering resolve to address the issue of exorbitant fee hikes and remains committed to developing solutions that prioritise the welfare of students and the sanctity of education,” the education department said in the statement.