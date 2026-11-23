Delhi has achieved several administrative and monitoring targets, but is falling significantly short on infrastructure-led pollution control, according to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM)’s State Action Plan 2026 report card released on Sunday. Of 22 parameters, it achieved its targets on nine, including air-quality monitoring, construction and demolition waste processing capacity, industrial inspections and installation of pollution-control equipment. But significant gaps remain in tackling some of the city’s most persistent sources of pollution.

A layer of smog on Sunday morning seen on Moti Lal Nehru Marg. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The state-wise assessment of action plans for 2026 with progress recorded till October 31 also showed that Delhi may have performed better than its neighbouring National Capital Region states on several pollution-control measures.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

Delhi achieved its target of 19 continuous ambient air quality monitoring stations (CAAQMS), while Haryana had not achieved any of its target of 23 stations. Rajasthan had completed three of its five targets, while Uttar Pradesh had achieved 22 of 25.

Delhi also achieved its target of 1,000 tonnes per day of construction and demolition (C&D) waste processing capacity, compared with 300 tonnes against a target of 400 tonnes in Uttar Pradesh and zero achievement against Haryana’s target of 115 tonnes.

The Capital also completed 1,609 industrial inspections against a target of 979 and achieved its target of installing online continuous emission monitoring systems (OCEMS) and air pollution control devices at 90 industries. Haryana, meanwhile, completed just 177 of its 3,865 targeted industrial inspections, while Rajasthan completed 68 of 2,974 and Uttar Pradesh 730 of 3,789.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} However, government agencies lifted just 2.07 lakh metric tonnes against an annual target of 9.90 lakh tonnes, achieving 21% of the target. Private agencies lifted 3.08 lakh tonnes against a target of 12.09 lakh tonnes, or 26%. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, government agencies lifted just 2.07 lakh metric tonnes against an annual target of 9.90 lakh tonnes, achieving 21% of the target. Private agencies lifted 3.08 lakh tonnes against a target of 12.09 lakh tonnes, or 26%. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The report also flags a major shortfall in municipal solid waste processing infrastructure. Delhi had targeted augmentation of two processing plants but reported no achievement till October-end. The targeted additional processing capacity of 650 tonnes per day also remained unachieved.

The Capital’s three landfill sites continue to remain a major challenge. At Okhla, 18.26 lakh tonnes of legacy waste was cleared against a target of 27.45 lakh tonnes, while Bhalswa recorded 27.49 lakh tonnes against 48.42 lakh tonnes and Ghazipur 16.53 lakh tonnes against 39.12 lakh tonnes.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Road dust management, another major contributor to Delhi’s pollution, presents a mixed picture. The city achieved its target of four small mechanical road sweeping machines, but had deployed only 19 of 35 large machines and just one of 57 medium-sized machines targeted for augmentation.

Delhi also remained behind on vehicular pollution control. It added 1,703 city buses against a target of 2,395, achieving 71% of the target. While the target of 6,000 electric vehicle charging stations was achieved, only 15 of the 266 targeted parking lots had been developed.

The report further shows that Delhi completed 34 of its 34 targeted short-term decongestion points but developed only eight of 28 long-term decongestion points.

The CAQM dashboard showed mixed progress across states in implementing measures to manage paddy stubble, a major contributor to air pollution in the Capital.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

While Haryana exceeded its annual target for functional Crop Residue Management (CRM) machines, with 13,700 machines against a target of 9,000, Punjab has achieved 19,890 against 22,500, or 88%. Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have also met their targets. However, Punjab continues to lag in setting up custom hiring centres, achieving 60% of its target of 632, while Rajasthan has achieved 53%. Uttar Pradesh has met its target of 41 centres, with 53 established.

Punjab has also fallen short in creating bale storage infrastructure, achieving 860.5 hectares against a target of 1,016.76 hectares (85%), and in augmenting plant capacity, with 44 plants against a target of 72 (61%). In contrast, Haryana has exceeded its bale storage target, while Uttar Pradesh has achieved its and has 104 plants against a target of zero.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sunil Dahiya, founder and lead analyst at the think tank Envirocatalysts, noted that more than half the ratings were unsatisfactory.

“The report card measures effort, not air, all 29 indicators are inputs, and more than half the ratings are unsatisfactory, especially for industry inspections, buses and waste. Weather-adjusted, Delhi’s PM2.5 this year is no better than 2025. November was better, about 15% lower than last year on the same stations in broadly similar weather, which coincides with Stage III coming in earlier and CAQM’s 5–20 November curbs,” he added.

Laying out next year’s roadmap, he said the 2027 plans must be judged on measured tonnes of emissions cut and weather-adjusted air quality, not just on boxes ticked or raw reported concentrations.