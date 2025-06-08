Delhi govt buildings, sport complexes to become differently-abled friendly

Chief minister Rekha Gupta directed officials on Saturday that all government buildings and sports complexes in the city be made differently-abled friendly. The order comes as part of the ongoing “Sugamya Delhi Abhiyan” aimed at promoting accessibility and inclusion for persons with disabilities (PwDs). Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta. (ANI)

CM Gupta was chairing a meeting at the Delhi Secretariat with cabinet minister Ashish Sood, Dr Mallika Nadda, president of Special Olympics Bharat, and officials from the office of the chief commissioner for PwDs, discussing to expand accessibility in the areas of sports, education, and public services for PwDs.

“Sugamya Delhi Abhiyan is not just a social initiative; it’s a mission to build an inclusive future where every individual has equal access to opportunities,” she said, adding hat no individual should be excluded from mainstream society due to disability, and announced that all public buildings and stadiums will undergo accessibility upgrades — including installation of ramps, lifts, Braille signage, wheelchair pathways, and audio-visual aids — to ensure unhindered access for PwDs.

Under the campaign, the government will raise awareness and sensitisation about accessibility standards and promote inclusive spaces across Delhi while also implementing accessibility upgrades in public and institutional spaces across the city, officials said.

Launched on December 3, 2015, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Accessible India Campaign aims to create an inclusive India by ensuring universal accessibility in infrastructure, transportation, and digital communication for PwDs. The Sugamya Delhi Abhiyan is a city-level extension of the programme. The campaign was initiated to transform Delhi into India’s first “Purple City”. It is structured around the “Sarkar, Samaj, Bazaar” framework. Infrastructure will be aligned with national accessibility standards in collaboration with government agencies; inclusion will be promoted at the grassroots level by engaging all 21 categories of disabilities, senior citizens, and the local community; and cost-effective, sustainable solutions will be developed in collaboration with vendors, innovators, and CSR partners.