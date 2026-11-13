New Delhi, The Delhi government is planning to develop a 5-acre 'world-class' Chhath ghat along the banks of the Yamuna near ITO, with emphasis on aesthetics and environmental sustainability, officials said on Friday.

Delhi govt plans 5-acre 'world-class' Chhath ghat at ITO featuring sculptures, fountains and a plaza

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The plan incorporates Chhath-themed murals and sculptures, decorative fountains, a walking plaza and light-and-sound arrangements, they said.

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"The objective is to develop the site as a world-class, aesthetically appealing, environmentally sustainable, cultural and spiritual riverfront destination for Chhath puja," a PWD official said, adding that a tender has been issued to hire a consultant for the redevelopment exercise.

As per the plan, the architect will prepare a detailed project report as per the directions of the Delhi Public Works Department .

The project which will comprise several distinct sections will feature 75 per cent mandatory green area, stepped ghats, a promenade and an amenities area.

"For public comfort, shaded walkways, designer canopies, pergolas, decorative shelters and seating structures will be constructed at the ghat. The consultant will carry out a detailed study of the area and prepare a report based on which further constructions can be carried out," the project document said.

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{{^usCountry}} With the aim of transforming the site into a prominent cultural and spiritual destination for devotees celebrating Chhath puja, landscaping, sculptures, Chhathi Maiya-themed installations, traditional motifs, illuminated sculptures, 'jaali' walls and other suitable artistic features, along with steps leading to the river, will be incorporated, the document said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With the aim of transforming the site into a prominent cultural and spiritual destination for devotees celebrating Chhath puja, landscaping, sculptures, Chhathi Maiya-themed installations, traditional motifs, illuminated sculptures, 'jaali' walls and other suitable artistic features, along with steps leading to the river, will be incorporated, the document said. {{/usCountry}}

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The initial estimate of this project is ₹15 lakh and has to be completed in a year, before the next Chhath, officials added.

The Delhi government has been setting up a temporary Chhath ghat at ITO for several years now; however, PWD Minister Parvesh Verma had recently announced a grand ghat at the location.

The ITO ghat will be part of the riverfront redevelopment plan of the Delhi government.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has recently inaugurated an 11-km-long Chhath ghat along a stretch of the Munak Canal in north Delhi.

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