Delhi govt seeks MCD help to empanel third-party fire safety auditors

New Delhi

A B&B facility in Hauz Rani where a fire broke out in June, killing several people. (HT Archive)

The Delhi government has written to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), seeking its help to find eligible third-party fire auditors, amid tepid response to introduce third-party fire safety audits of buildings across the Capital, officials aware of the matter said on Friday.

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The government invited applications in July to register private agencies and qualified professionals as authorised fire safety auditors. However, nearly three months later, it has failed to attract agencies for the assignment.

“The home department has written to the MCD, seeking details of agencies empanelled with it that could undertake the audits. The communication was sent earlier this week,” an official aware of the matter told HT.

There are nearly 250 empanelled architects with MCD, and once they apply, they will undergo training, after which they will be empanelled, the official explained. A handful of applicants who came forward were found to be ineligible, he said.

The move to introduce third-party fire safety audits followed a series of fire incidents in the Capital, which have left several dead.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials and experts familiar with the matter said the potential liability associated with fire safety certification could be one of the reasons private agencies have been reluctant to register. An auditor issuing a fire safety certificate could face scrutiny if a fire breaks out in the inspected building or serious safety deficiencies are subsequently detected. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials and experts familiar with the matter said the potential liability associated with fire safety certification could be one of the reasons private agencies have been reluctant to register. An auditor issuing a fire safety certificate could face scrutiny if a fire breaks out in the inspected building or serious safety deficiencies are subsequently detected. {{/usCountry}}

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The rules provide for penalties ranging from ₹2 lakh to ₹10 lakh for issuing incorrect certificates, violating prescribed norms or manipulating records. Agencies may also face blacklisting if they fail to pay the penalty or are found involved in serious irregularities.

Last month, HT had reported that the government has extended by 270 days the commencement of key provisions of the Delhi Fire Service (Amendment) Rules, 2025, pushing their implementation to May 20, 2027, amid a slow response to the third-party fire safety auditor plan.

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The Delhi government notified the amended rules on May 26, introducing a framework under which empanelled private auditors would inspect buildings and issue or renew fire safety certificates. The provisions relating to third-party audits were scheduled to come into force 90 days after the notification. The move was intended to shift the certification process towards independent audits, with the Delhi Fire Service retaining an oversight role.

Under the framework, auditors are divided into three categories — L-1, L-2 and L-3 — based on their qualifications and experience. L-1 and L-2 auditors can inspect and certify buildings up to 15 metres in height, while L-3 auditors are authorised to handle buildings across categories, irrespective of height. Empanelled auditors must also undergo mandatory training at the Fire Safety Management Academy in Rohini before beginning audits. The training ranges from three days for L-1 auditors to seven days for L-3 auditors.

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The eligibility criteria had also drawn objections from architects empanelled with the MCD and the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC). In a representation to the chief fire officer, they sought relaxation of the requirement for an additional postgraduate qualification in fire management and life safety, arguing that experienced architects already possess expertise in building planning, construction and statutory compliance, including dealing with fire-related no-objection certificates and occupancy certificates.