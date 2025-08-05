Delhi govt tables education bill to curb ‘arbitrary’ fee hikes

In a move aimed at reining in “arbitrary” fee hikes by private schools, Delhi education minister Ashish Sood on Monday introduced the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025 in the Assembly. The legislation, he said, will provide a “permanent solution to a long-ignored issue that affects millions of parents and children in Delhi.” Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta at the Delhi legislative assembly on Monday. (HT Photo)

The draft bill, which was approved by the Delhi Cabinet in April, covers all 1,677 private unaided schools in the Capital. It proposes sweeping reforms to the fee regulation system, including a three-tier grievance redressal mechanism, penalties of up to ₹10 lakh for violations, and a mandatory role for parents in deciding fee structures.

“Today, I bring before this House a permanent solution to a long-ignored issue… The purpose of education is not to generate profit, but to ensure learning and nation-building,” said Sood, invoking the central government’s resolution of “legacy issues” such as the Ram Mandir, Article 370, and the Chenab Bridge.

“The Delhi government is similarly resolving critical and complex issues -- one of the most pressing being the unchecked rise in private school fees,” he said.

Sood said the bill takes a bottom-up approach. “This is a true embodiment of government of the people, by the people, for the people. Parents will now have a say in the decision-making process.”

A discussion on the bill is expected in the Assembly on Tuesday.

Chief minister Rekha Gupta endorsed the bill, writing on X that it would “strictly curb the commercialization of education. Action will now be taken against those who are selling education like a product.”

The bill proposes the formation of three key committees: the School Level Fee Regulation Committee, the District Fee Appellate Committee, and the Revision Committee. It bars any school from collecting fees in excess of what has been approved under the act.

The school-level committee – comprising parents, teachers, and management – must be set up by July 15 each year. Fee proposals must be submitted by July 31 and approved by September 15. If the committee fails to decide on the fees, the school can escalate the matter to the District Appellate Committee by September 30. Disputes must be resolved within 45 days at each appellate level, with the final authority resting with the Revision Committee, whose rulings will be binding for three years.

Section 8 of the bill lists the criteria for determining fees – school location, infrastructure, teacher salaries, and revenue surplus. Section 12 details penalties: unauthorized hikes can invite fines between ₹1– ₹10 lakh, doubling every 20 days until compliance. Repeat offenders will be required to refund excess fees and may lose recognition if violations continue.

Principals of several schools welcomed the move.

“This is a positive step toward ensuring that fee structures reflect the quality of education provided,” said Sudha Acharya, principal of ITL Public School, Dwarka. “Most schools are already preparing to set up the required committees. We’re waiting to see how the law will be implemented.”

Minakshi Kushwaha, principal of Birla Vidya Niketan in Pushp Vihar said the bill may not be able to solve the long standing issue of fee hikes, adding that the bill needs to be revisited. “Firstly, the clause of social inclusion where a person from backward community has to be included in the committee may not be feasible for each school. Secondly, formation of committees and how their members are selected may lead to either kickbacks from the school or standoff between parents and the school in case of disagreement. Finally, the government should not dilute the autonomy of private schools in determining their fees,” she said.

However, the opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) slammed the legislation, calling it a “sham bill” that legalises profiteering and sidelines parent voices.

Leader of Opposition Atishi demanded that it be sent to a select committee. “After letting private schools hike fees unchecked for four months, the BJP now brings a sham bill that hands control to school owners, blocks parent voices, and protects profiteers. The AAP will fight it in the Assembly, on the streets, and in court. We have demanded that the bill be sent to a Select Committee and all fee hikes frozen at 2024–25 levels,” Atishi said.