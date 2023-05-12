Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi govt to begin anti-open burning campaign from May 15

Delhi govt to begin anti-open burning campaign from May 15

PTI |
May 12, 2023 10:57 PM IST

Under the anti-open burning campaign, 231 patrolling teams during the day and 186 patrolling teams at night from seven departments will be deployed.

Kejriwal Government will run an anti-open burning campaign from May 15 to June 15 under the Summer Action Plan, said Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday. Under the anti-open burning campaign, 231 patrolling teams during the day and 186 patrolling teams at night from seven departments will be deployed, he said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal(PTI)
Instructions have also been issued to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for 24-hour strict monitoring of landfill sites.

"A standard operating procedure has also been prepared to prevent incidents of fire at landfill sites. Instructions have been given to strictly implement this SOP (Standard Operating Procedure)," Rai said.

The new action plan was launched by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on May 1. It aims to combat air pollution during the summer months with a focus on controlling dust pollution.

The Delhi government already has a winter action plan to curb air pollution. The winter plan focuses on stubble burning, firecracker pollution and industrial and vehicular emissions.

delhi government delhi news
