Delhi govt to flag off 200 electric buses on Oct 14 under Seva Sankalp Abhiyaan, fleet to reach 7,000

The Delhi government will add 200 electric buses to the city’s public transport fleet on October 14, taking the total number of buses to 7,000, as part of the month-long Seva Sankalp Abhiyaan, officials said.

The 200 buses will include both 12-metre and nine-metre buses, officials said. (PTI)

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The addition is expected to further strengthen the Delhi Transport Corporation’s (DTC) electric bus fleet as the government steps up efforts to reduce vehicular emissions and improve public transport services.

The 200 buses will include both 12-metre and nine-metre buses, officials said.

The buses are being inducted as part of the government’s broader push to modernise the city’s transport infrastructure.

The move comes amid the Delhi government’s plans to significantly expand its bus fleet over the next few years to encourage more commuters to use public transport. The government has set a target of expanding the fleet to nearly 14,000 buses by 2028-29.

Delhi has been steadily increasing the number of electric buses in its fleet.

The Seva Sankalp Abhiyaan, being observed from September 17 to October 17, includes the inauguration and foundation stone-laying of infrastructure and welfare projects across the city. The campaign was launched to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25 years in public service.

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{{^usCountry}} The addition of electric buses is among the transport-related initiatives being undertaken as the Delhi government seeks to improve urban mobility and strengthen the city’s public transport network. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The addition of electric buses is among the transport-related initiatives being undertaken as the Delhi government seeks to improve urban mobility and strengthen the city’s public transport network. {{/usCountry}}