Delhi has 80,000 crore GST dues: CM Gupta

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday said that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) system should be made “faceless” and transparent, and added that ₹80,000 crore of GST dues of the Delhi government are pending due to disputes and other reasons. Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta. (ANI)

Speaking at an event organised by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), Gupta said she has asked GST officers not to summon businessmen to their offices if they are already appearing in court in connection with their cases.

“Make our system faceless. Tax should be collected in a hassle-free manner,” she said.

She praised the Chartered Accountant (CA) community for its crucial role in resolving tax disputes and contributing to economic growth. “Only the CA community can help resolve all these issues. It was the first time that a budget of ₹1 lakh crore was presented despite the government’s treasury being nearly empty. People asked who was this chief minister who presented such a big budget. I had faith in this community that they would help the government meet the target,” PTI quoted the CM as saying during the event.

Later in a post on X, Gupta praised the role CAs and financial experts play in nation building. “Today I got the opportunity to participate in the Accounting Standards Day program organised by ICAI. It was a very inspiring experience to interact with CAs and financial experts who strengthen the country’s economic structure and learn from their experiences. The event not only symbolised India’s commitment to financial discipline and transparency, but was also a tribute to the role of professionals in nation building. This effort by ICAI to strengthen financial standards and provide guidance to the youth is undoubtedly highly commendable,” Gupta said on X.