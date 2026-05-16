Delhi HC issues notice in Al-Falah chair’s bail plea in terror-linked PMLA case

New Delhi A bench of justice Saurabh Banerjee sought the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED’s) response in Siddiqui’s petition against a trial court’s May 3 order, rejecting his bail plea, and fixed May 28 as the next date of hearing. (Representative photo)

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notice in a petition filed by Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui, chairman of Al-Falah University, seeking bail in a money-laundering case linked to the Red Fort attack of November 2025.

A bench of justice Saurabh Banerjee sought the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED’s) response in Siddiqui’s petition against a trial court’s May 3 order, rejecting his bail plea, and fixed May 28 as the next date of hearing.

The trial court had observed that Jawad abused his position to use educational institutions for personal benefit. Additional sessions judge Sheetal Chaudhary Pradhan of Saket courts, in an 85-page order, said the allegations were “grave” and no grounds for bail were found. The judge said that proceeds from Al-Falah University and colleges were routed through four firms owned by Siddiqui’s wife, children, and trusted employees, but controlled by him. The funds were moved abroad and invested in businesses and properties, the judge said.

The university came under scrutiny during investigations into a suspected “white-collar terror” network. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Jammu and Kashmir Police earlier arrested two doctors associated with the institution, Muzammil Ahmad Ganaie and Shaheen Saeed.

The 2025 terror attack near Delhi’s Red Fort led to a major investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the ED into alleged cross-border terror networks. Investigators linked the suspected suicide bomber, Umar un-Nabi, to premises associated with Al-Falah University, where some accused persons were employed.

The ED arrested Siddiqui last November in connection with a money-laundering case linked to institutions run by him under the Al-Falah Charitable Trust, following an investigation and analysis of evidence gathered during searches conducted at premises linked to the Al-Falah group in a case registered under the PMLA.

The agency’s probe was based on FIRs registered by the Delhi Police crime branch alleging the university made fraudulent claims of National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) accreditation to mislead students, parents and other stakeholders for wrongful gain. The agency filed a charge-sheet against Siddiqui in January and attached assets worth ₹139 crore, including 54 acres of land within the Al-Falah University campus.