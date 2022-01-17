Delhi HC restrains websites from using HT Media’s ‘Shine’ trademark

The Delhi high court has restrained several rogue websites from infringing the trademark and copyright of Hindustan Times (HT) Media’s brand name “Shine” as well as its website.

The company had moved the high court seeking permanent injunction and damages for infringement against such rogue websites, which were duping members of the general public by portraying that they were associated with the brand “Shine” and its website, and using the brand name in an unauthorised manner.

HT Media, under the brand name Shine/shine.com, provides new opportunities for job seekers.

The company’s petition said that rogue websites have been advertising themselves as HT Media’s Shine, specifically by mirroring the website of HT Media’s www.shine.com, and offering paid jobs/job interviews to unsuspecting members of the public, thereby inducing them to part with their hard-earned money.

“HT Media’s Shine began to receive several complaints from members of the public after they had parted with such monies to the rogue websites who have been portraying themselves as representatives of HT Media’s Shine and have accepted monies for arranging fake jobs/job interviews on behalf of the HT Media,” the plea read.

On January 13, Justice Yogesh Khanna, in an interim order, restrained eight rogue websites from infringing in any manner the plaintiff’s registered trademarks and/or copyrights, and other intellectual property rights (IPR).

The court directed internet and telecom service providers to block access to the websites while also directing the Department of Telecommunication and the Union ministry of electronics and information technology (Meity) to issue notifications to the internet and telecom service providers to this effect.

The court also asked the Delhi Police’s cyber cell and economic offences wing to investigate the illicit activities of the rogue websites and obtain information pertaining to their true identities and submit its report.

HT Media Limited was represented by law firm Saikrishna & Associates and the company’s in-house team before the Delhi High Court.

HT Media Limited is the publisher of the Hindustan Times newspaper.