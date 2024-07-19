Delhi HC to pass orders on shifting dairy from Bhalswa to Ghoga

New Delhi The case pertains to violations alleged by petitioners. (Representative photo)

The Delhi high court on Friday said it would pass orders directing the Delhi government and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to shift Bhalswa dairy from near the landfill to Ghogha, saying that cows cannot be allowed to remain in a pathetic situation.

Standing counsel for the Union housing ministry Kirtiman Singh submitted that the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) was asked to allot approximately 185 acres of land to relocate Bhalswa and Ghazipur dairies and the civic body sought eight weeks’ time for the same.

Singh said that although the Centre had written to the Uttar Pradesh and Haryana governments for allotment of land to shift the dairies, it was yet to hear from them.

The bench, comprising acting chief justice Manmohan and justice Manmeet PS Arora, said: “Judgement has not been implemented for so long. This needs to be done forthwith. First let’s move Bhalswa. We’ll see what has to be done with Ghazipur. The proportion of the problem is gigantic. It is years of neglect. You have to bring in experts now. Only they (experts) can resolve it.”

“We’ll pass directions with regard to shifting Bhalswa to Ghogha. In Ghogha, try setting up a modern dairy. These cows cannot be allowed to remain (there). It’s a pathetic situation,” the bench said to the lawyer representing the Delhi government and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The court also directed MCD to remove unauthorised construction and encroachments from Ghogha and Madanpur Khader within three weeks.

The bench made the observations on a plea filed by three people, Sunayana Sibal, Asher Jessudoss and Akshita Kukreja, who alleged that these dairy colonies were wrought with violations of central and state-level statutes. The petitioners alleged violations, such as animal cruelty, intense overcrowding, animals made to lie on their excreta, unattended and festering injuries and diseases, starving of male calves and mutilation of animals, among others.

In May, the high court prima facie observed there was a need to relocate the Ghazipur and Bhalswa dairies on the grounds that the cattle at these dairies will invariably feed on hazardous waste. The court then reprimanded the Delhi government for its refusal to shift the dairies.

On July 12, the court reproached the MCD and Delhi government over their lack of will in considering its suggestion of relocating the two dairies, saying that the agency was creating obstacles despite the court making efforts.

On Friday, the court took a dim view of MCD’s submission that the wall created by it to prevent cattle from feeding on dirt is not broken. “It’s years of neglect. The problem is gigantic and there is no answerability. The person who has done no work is now being asked to do the work. There is no accountability. What action have you taken against these officers? I don’t know how you are imposing trust. There is no solution inside,” the bench said.