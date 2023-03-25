Home / Cities / Delhi News / Head constable found dead with bullet wound in chest in Delhi's Vikaspuri

Head constable found dead with bullet wound in chest in Delhi's Vikaspuri

PTI | | Posted by Yagya Sharma
Mar 25, 2023 11:04 PM IST

According to police, Abhay, a head constable of Delhi police, was found with a bullet injury in his chest around 3.15 pm. The bullet was fired from his service weapon, they said.

A head constable was found dead Saturday with a bullet wound at the third battalion campus in Vikaspuri area, police said.

Proceeding under section 174 of CrPC has been initiated to ascertain whether it was an accidental death or a suicide.(ANI/ Representative image)
Proceeding under section 174 of CrPC has been initiated to ascertain whether it was an accidental death or a suicide.

Abhay's body was taken to a mortuary for the post mortem, police added.

