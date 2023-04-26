Delhi high court asks city bar bodies to hold meet with cops over security

The Delhi high court on Wednesday asked all bar association leaders of court complexes in the city to hold a meeting with senior Delhi Police officials and discuss ways to improve security in court buildings after a 49-year-old suspended lawyer shot at a woman at the Saket district court on Friday. Additional solicitor general Chetan Sharma said the designation of a person should not grant immunity from going through security checks. (Representative image/HT Archive)

A bench of chief justice Satish Chandra Sharma and justice Subramonium Prasad directed that the meeting be held within two weeks.

The court was hearing a suo motu case and a petition on beefing security in court premises, following the September 24, 2021, shootout inside a courtroom in Rohini district court that killed three people.

Gangster Jitendra Gogi and two of his assailants posing as lawyers were killed inside the Rohini courtroom on September 24, 2021, in a dramatic exchange of fire, where the police also fired in retaliation, officials said.

Delhi government standing counsel Santosh Kumar Tripathi said all measures were being taken by police authorities to ensure safety and security in courts and a meeting may be held between stakeholders and the police for suggestions.

“Measures are being taken by the Delhi Police and security has been increased,” he said following which the court directed, “Let senior police officers and bar associations meet and discuss the steps required to ensure safety in court”.

Additional solicitor general Chetan Sharma said the designation of a person should not grant immunity from going through security checks.

The high court had earlier directed the Delhi Police commissioner to undertake periodical reviews of security arrangements in courts, based on a security audit by an expert team, for the deployment of the requisite number of personnel and installation of gadgets.