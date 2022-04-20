Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi Jahangirpuri violence live updates: Heavy police presence, anti-encroachment drive underway
Live

Delhi Jahangirpuri violence live updates: Heavy police presence, anti-encroachment drive underway

  • Delhi Violence Live Updates: Communal clashes broke out in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri on April 16 during a Hanuman Jayanti procession. Security has been amped up in the area since then.
Delhi Jahangirpuri Violence News Today: Bulldozer arrives at Jahangirpuri in Delhi for the anti-encroachment drive.
Delhi Jahangirpuri Violence News Today: Bulldozer arrives at Jahangirpuri in Delhi for the anti-encroachment drive.(ANI)
Updated on Apr 20, 2022 10:45 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

Delhi Violence Latest News: Heavy police deployment was seen at Delhi's Jahangirpuri – where violence between two communities erupted Saturday as a Hanuman Jayanti procession passed – ahead of a two-day anti-encroachment drive organised by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC). 

The NDMC urged the Delhi Police to provide at least 400 personnel 'including lady police/outer force for maintaining law and order during the encroachment removal action'.

The 'demolition drive' comes after a letter by Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta, who wrote to the NDMC mayor Raja Iqbal Singh to demolish 'illegal' constructions belonging to the 'rioters' in Jahangirpuri. Gupta alleged those involved in the riots had the protection of the local MLA.

Nine people, including eight police personnel, were injured in clashes in Jahangirpuri during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on April 16. Delhi Police has arrested 23 people - many Muslims - so far, including two juveniles. Five of the accused - including Mohammad Ansar, allegedly the key conspirator, and Sonu, who was seen on video firing a pistol during the clashes - face charges under the strict National Security Act. 

A political blame game has erupted between the BJP and the AAP, with each accusing the other of counting Ansar as a member of its party.

Since the violence police have used drones to conduct aerial surveillance and, on Tuesday, said that the situation was peaceful and talks with a 'peace committee' were ongoing.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 20, 2022 10:45 AM IST

    'Slums, shops built on roadside will be removed'

    The driver of the bulldozer being used for the ‘demolition drive’ tells ANI that “slums and shops built on roadside will be removed” in the area. An anti-encroachment drive is underway at the Jahangirpuri area of Delhi which witnessed violence on April 16 during a religious procession.

  • Apr 20, 2022 10:41 AM IST

    Delhi Police, anti-riot teams keep bird's eye view on Jahangirpuri situation

    Delhi Police officers and those from anti-riot teams have taken position on the roof tops to ensure that they have a birds eye view of the area. Police are also using drones to record the events of Wednesday.

  • Apr 20, 2022 10:37 AM IST

    Anti-encroachment drive begins

  • Apr 20, 2022 10:23 AM IST

    BJP's war on poor Muslims, AAP's 'dubious role': AIMIM chief Owaisi on demolition drive

    All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday hit out at BJP and AAP over a letter from Delhi municipal corporation to the police requesting to provide at least 400 personnel for a demolition drive in violence-hit Jahangirpuri. Read full story

  • Apr 20, 2022 10:15 AM IST

    Bulldozer arrives for ‘demolition drive’ at Jahangirpuri

  • Apr 20, 2022 10:14 AM IST

    'Will provide security to NDMC... focus on law and order': Delhi Police

    "We will provide security to the civic agency (NDMC) for the anti-encroachment drive. Adequate force is available. Focus is on law and order situation," Dependra Pathak, the Special Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) was quoted by ANI.

  • Apr 20, 2022 10:06 AM IST

    Heavy police deployment in Delhi's Jahangirpuri

    Heavy police deployment continues in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, where stone-pelting incidents took place on April 16 during a religious procession. DCP North West Usha Rangnani inspects the Jahangirpuri area ahead of the anti-encroachment drive announced by the MCD to maintain law and order in the city.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi news delhi violence delhi police + 1 more
delhi news

Jahangirpuri live updates: Heavy police presence, anti-encroachment drive begins

  • Delhi Violence Live Updates: Communal clashes broke out in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri on April 16 during a Hanuman Jayanti procession. Security has been amped up in the area since then.
Delhi Jahangirpuri Violence News Today: Bulldozer arrives at Jahangirpuri in Delhi for the anti-encroachment drive.(ANI)
Delhi Jahangirpuri Violence News Today: Bulldozer arrives at Jahangirpuri in Delhi for the anti-encroachment drive.(ANI)
Updated on Apr 20, 2022 10:41 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk
delhi news

Weapons supplier from Delhi's Jahangirpuri held after brief chase

  • The accused has more than 70 previous cases against him. The cops yesterday recovered a pistol from the 28-year-old man who allegedly opened fire during violence in Delhi on Sunday.
Security personnel keep vigil after clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday, at Jahangirpuri in New Delhi, Monday.(PTI)
Security personnel keep vigil after clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday, at Jahangirpuri in New Delhi, Monday.(PTI)
Published on Apr 20, 2022 07:42 AM IST
Copy Link
ByIshika Yadav | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Close Story
delhi news

Delhiwale: Knocking on the mind’s door

  • Class 9 student Amaan Saifi says people using abusive language are the fault for which he has the least tolerance.
Class 9 student Amaan Saifi.
Class 9 student Amaan Saifi.
Published on Apr 20, 2022 06:28 AM IST
Copy Link
ByMayank Austen Soofi, New Delhi
Close Story
delhi news

Delhi HC orders Rohini ashram be taken over by government

  • While issuing a show cause notice to Adhyatmik Vidhyalaya ashram in Rohini asking why their unit should not be taken over by the state government, the court directed the deputy commissioner of police concerned to ensure that its inmates are “not removed” before the matter is heard again on April 21.
The Delhi HC was hearing a plea by the parents of a woman, an inmate of the ashram, claiming that they were not permitted to meet their daughter. (Photo: Pradeep gaur/Mint)
The Delhi HC was hearing a plea by the parents of a woman, an inmate of the ashram, claiming that they were not permitted to meet their daughter. (Photo: Pradeep gaur/Mint)
Published on Apr 20, 2022 06:09 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Close Story
delhi news

Anti-pollution plan: 1.9k sites checked so far in Delhi

  • Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai said 500 teams from 10 different departments are currently working as part of the campaign and a high-level meeting, which will look at solving Delhi’s landfill fire problem, is scheduled to be held on April 21.
Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai said that as part of the plan, Delhi Pollution Control Committee will launch a drive against industrial units from April 20. (Picture for representation only/HT)
Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai said that as part of the plan, Delhi Pollution Control Committee will launch a drive against industrial units from April 20. (Picture for representation only/HT)
Published on Apr 20, 2022 05:57 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Close Story
delhi news

Delhi: HC asks DTC to explain why it stopped school bus service

  • A bench of acting chief justice Vipin Sanghi and justice Navin Chawla, while hearing a public interest litigation filed by Baba Alexander, founder secretary of NGO National Child Development Council, issued notices to the Delhi government and the DTC.
The matter will next be heard on August 3. (Picture for representation only/HT)
The matter will next be heard on August 3. (Picture for representation only/HT)
Published on Apr 20, 2022 05:49 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Close Story
delhi news

Covid-19 in Delhi: Schools wait for protocol, say closures will set back

  • Parents, meanwhile, continue to seek clarity on guidelines and protocols for schools. Sumit Vohra, a parent, whose children study in Delhi Public School, Vasant Kunj, said that many parents had decided against sending children to school amid the rise in cases.
Even as the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) plans to deliberate upon the return of the mask mandate in the Capital on Wednesday, some private schools resumed hybrid classes for students in primary classes as a precautionary measure. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)
Even as the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) plans to deliberate upon the return of the mask mandate in the Capital on Wednesday, some private schools resumed hybrid classes for students in primary classes as a precautionary measure. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)
Published on Apr 20, 2022 05:38 AM IST
Copy Link
BySadia Akhtar, New Delhi
Close Story
delhi news

DDMA to huddle today as Delhi logs 632 Covid cases

Tuesday’s fresh infections came on the back of 14,299 tests, of which 4.42% samples turned positive . This number, known as the test positivity rate, was 7.72% on Monday.
Visitors are seen not wearing face masks at Sarojini Nagar Market, in New Delhi, India, on Sunday, April 17, 2022. (Photo by Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times)
Visitors are seen not wearing face masks at Sarojini Nagar Market, in New Delhi, India, on Sunday, April 17, 2022. (Photo by Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times)
Published on Apr 20, 2022 05:20 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Close Story
delhi news

Need 400 personnel for ‘Jahangirpuri demolition drive’: MCD letter to cops

  • The assistant commissioner of the Civil Lines Zone of North MCD, in the letter, demanded 400 police personnel to “maintain law and order” during the removal drive on April 19, 20 and 21.
North MCD spokesperson Vivek Prakash said he was unaware of such a development and will attempt to confirm it with the zonal deputy commissioner.(ANI Photo)
North MCD spokesperson Vivek Prakash said he was unaware of such a development and will attempt to confirm it with the zonal deputy commissioner.(ANI Photo)
Published on Apr 20, 2022 05:13 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Close Story
delhi news

Political slugfest over Jahangirpuri violence as AAP blames BJP

  • Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said, "We have urged the police commissioner to look into two important aspects during the investigation. Role of the Aam Aadmi Party should be thoroughly investigated in the Jahangirpuri violence, as AAP members and leaders were the masterminds of Delhi riots."
Security forces place barricades at the site of communal clash during a religious procession in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area. (HT Photo/Amal KS)
Security forces place barricades at the site of communal clash during a religious procession in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area. (HT Photo/Amal KS)
Updated on Apr 20, 2022 05:04 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Close Story
delhi news

LeT man among two designated as terrorists

Gul and Dar are the 37th and 38th individuals respectively to have been designated as terrorists by the Union home ministry
The Centre on Tuesday designated LeT member Sheikh Sajad alias Sajjad Gul and Al Badr member Arjumand Gulzar Dar alias Hamza Burhan as terrorists for their involvement in a series of terror acts in Jammu and Kashmir. (Image for representational purpose)
The Centre on Tuesday designated LeT member Sheikh Sajad alias Sajjad Gul and Al Badr member Arjumand Gulzar Dar alias Hamza Burhan as terrorists for their involvement in a series of terror acts in Jammu and Kashmir. (Image for representational purpose)
Published on Apr 20, 2022 04:41 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPTI, New Delhi
Close Story
delhi news

Conspiracy or not? Police lens on glass bottles from scrap shops used as arms

  • The officials claimed at least two of the arrested people run scrap shops, and had stocked up on glass bottles, which were used as projectiles, while a third is a scrap dealer.
Police personnel stationed at Jahangirpuri area after communal clashes on Hanuman Jayanti, in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. (Photo by Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times)
Police personnel stationed at Jahangirpuri area after communal clashes on Hanuman Jayanti, in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. (Photo by Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times)
Updated on Apr 20, 2022 04:37 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPrawesh Lama, New Delhi
Close Story
delhi news

Delhi: App-based cabs stay off roads as protest goes on for 2nd day

  • Rajendra Soni, general secretary, Delhi Autorickshaw Sangh, said though they ended the strike after a day as they did not want to inconvenience commuters, they warned that they will be forced to strike again if their demand for a subsidy of 35 per kg on retail price of CNG is not met soon.
Autorickshaws and regular taxis were back on the roads after a section of unions called off the strike on Monday.
Autorickshaws and regular taxis were back on the roads after a section of unions called off the strike on Monday.
Published on Apr 20, 2022 04:17 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Close Story
delhi news

Plan to adopt 100% EV vehicles for service fleets by 2030

  • Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot said Delhi’s EV policy is a classic example of what can be achieved when the government and other stakeholders collaborate together.
The roadmap was discussed at the third Delhi Electric Vehicle (EV) Forum, which was organised by the DDC in collaboration with RMI India, a think tank that works towards clean energy.
The roadmap was discussed at the third Delhi Electric Vehicle (EV) Forum, which was organised by the DDC in collaboration with RMI India, a think tank that works towards clean energy.
Published on Apr 20, 2022 03:48 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Close Story
delhi news

Congress set to take action against former Punjab unit chief Sunil Jakhar

The Congress is set to initiate disciplinary action against former Punjab unit chief Sunil Jakhar for going against “party lines”, said sources on Tuesday
The Congress disciplinary committee is expected to meet in the next 72 hours to decide Sunil Jakhar’s fate.
The Congress disciplinary committee is expected to meet in the next 72 hours to decide Sunil Jakhar’s fate.
Published on Apr 20, 2022 01:02 AM IST
Copy Link
ByAsian News International, New Delhi
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 20, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out