Delhi Jahangirpuri violence live updates: Heavy police presence, anti-encroachment drive underway

Delhi Violence Latest News: Heavy police deployment was seen at Delhi's Jahangirpuri – where violence between two communities erupted Saturday as a Hanuman Jayanti procession passed – ahead of a two-day anti-encroachment drive organised by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC).

The NDMC urged the Delhi Police to provide at least 400 personnel 'including lady police/outer force for maintaining law and order during the encroachment removal action'.

The 'demolition drive' comes after a letter by Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta, who wrote to the NDMC mayor Raja Iqbal Singh to demolish 'illegal' constructions belonging to the 'rioters' in Jahangirpuri. Gupta alleged those involved in the riots had the protection of the local MLA.

Nine people, including eight police personnel, were injured in clashes in Jahangirpuri during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on April 16. Delhi Police has arrested 23 people - many Muslims - so far, including two juveniles. Five of the accused - including Mohammad Ansar, allegedly the key conspirator, and Sonu, who was seen on video firing a pistol during the clashes - face charges under the strict National Security Act.

A political blame game has erupted between the BJP and the AAP, with each accusing the other of counting Ansar as a member of its party.

Since the violence police have used drones to conduct aerial surveillance and, on Tuesday, said that the situation was peaceful and talks with a 'peace committee' were ongoing.