Delhi LG orders examination of 44.78 cr spent on Kejriwal’s house renovation

In the wake of reports that ₹44.78 crore has been spent on renovating the residence of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena has directed chief secretary Naresh Kumar to secure all relevant records, examine the records, and submit a report within 15 days for the perusal of the LG. Delhi chief minister’s official bungalow. (File Photo)

“This has reference to various media reports, published in both electronic and print media, on alleged gross irregularities committed while carrying out the renovation of No.6 Flag Staff House, Civil Lines by PWD. LG, while taking note of media reports and keeping in view the sensitivity of the issue, has desired that all relevant records in this matter be immediately secured and taken into protective custody. Subsequently, after the records are examined, a factual report in the matter be submitted within 15 days for the perusal of the LG,” a letter dated April 27 written by the LG office to the chief secretary stated. (HT has seen a copy of the letter).

HT reported on Saturday that the details of ₹44.78 crore spent by the Public Works Department (PWD) on the CM house renovation may be examined by authorities to check if the expenditure was in violation of laid down rules or not.

No reaction was available from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on the development despite HT reaching out to them to seek comments.

A PWD official confirmed to HT that the details of the expenditure have been sought from them. However, the official did not reveal which agency sought the details. “Further action will depend on the findings during the examination of the expenditure,” a government official, seeking anonymity, said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the AAP have been sparring over the renovation of Kejriwal’s official bungalow after details about the money spent on the refurbishment surfaced.

The BJP has alleged that Kejriwal, while saying he is a common man, is living like a “king”. In turn, the Aam Aadmi Party has stressed that that the renovation was necessary because the CM’s residence was constructed 80 years ago and there had been three recent incidents of roof collapse. Aam Aadmi Party said that, following this, the Public Works Department, responsible for the maintenance of the bungalow, recommended rebuilding it.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that his party has been demanding a probe into the expenditure. “It appears that the money spent was in violation of rules. There are also apparent instances of over-billing in the expenditure. There should be a probe,” he said.

The AAP has dismissed the allegations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON