Delhi logs season’s coldest at 8°C, lowest November minimum since 2022

ByJasjeev Gandhiok
Published on: Nov 27, 2025 07:56 am IST

Experts say the cold spurt came from persistent northwesterlies, while Friday’s disturbance is likely to lift the minimum back toward 10 to 12 degrees.

Delhi recorded its lowest temperature in three years on Wednesday, with the minimum plunging to 8°C, three degrees below normal and the lowest November reading since 2022, India Meteorological Department (IMD) data showed. The capital saw 7.3°C on November 29, 2022. The minimum was 9°C on Tuesday and 9.3°C on Monday.

Records show last year’s lowest was 9.5°C and 2020 saw 6.3°C, with the historic November record remaining 3.9°C from 1938. (Arvind Yadav/HT)
Records show last year’s lowest was 9.5°C and 2020 saw 6.3°C, with the historic November record remaining 3.9°C from 1938. (Arvind Yadav/HT)

Officials said cold northwesterly winds had been influencing the region through Wednesday, creating an icy chill in the early hours. Experts added that although similar conditions may persist on Thursday, a mild western disturbance is expected to affect the Himalayan belt from Friday, which will gradually push temperatures up again.

“Mercury was dipping due to icy-cold winds till Tuesday and in the early hours of Wednesday, before dipping again. A weak western disturbance, largely impacting the hills, is expected from November 28, which will not impact the plains but lead to a marginal rise in the minimum temperature,” said Ashwary Tiwari, an amateur weatherman who runs IndiaMetSky.

The IMD has forecast a minimum between 8°C and 10°C on Thursday, rising to 10-12°C on Friday. A minimum below 10°C is not unusual for November. IMD records show last year’s lowest minimum was 9.5°C on November 29 and 9.2°C on November 23. In 2022, the lowest was 7.3°C on November 29. The lowest November minimum in the last decade was 6.3°C on November 23, 2020. The all-time low for November remains 3.9°C, recorded on November 28, 1938.

Delhi’s maximum temperature on Wednesday settled at 25.5°C, one degree below normal. It is expected to range between 23°C and 25°C on Thursday, with shallow fog likely early in the day.

