Delhi logs season’s coldest at 8°C, lowest November minimum since 2022

Delhi recorded its lowest temperature in three years on Wednesday, with the minimum plunging to 8°C, three degrees below normal and the lowest November reading since 2022, India Meteorological Department (IMD) data showed. The capital saw 7.3°C on November 29, 2022. The minimum was 9°C on Tuesday and 9.3°C on Monday. Records show last year’s lowest was 9.5°C and 2020 saw 6.3°C, with the historic November record remaining 3.9°C from 1938. (Arvind Yadav/HT)

Officials said cold northwesterly winds had been influencing the region through Wednesday, creating an icy chill in the early hours. Experts added that although similar conditions may persist on Thursday, a mild western disturbance is expected to affect the Himalayan belt from Friday, which will gradually push temperatures up again.

“Mercury was dipping due to icy-cold winds till Tuesday and in the early hours of Wednesday, before dipping again. A weak western disturbance, largely impacting the hills, is expected from November 28, which will not impact the plains but lead to a marginal rise in the minimum temperature,” said Ashwary Tiwari, an amateur weatherman who runs IndiaMetSky.

The IMD has forecast a minimum between 8°C and 10°C on Thursday, rising to 10-12°C on Friday. A minimum below 10°C is not unusual for November. IMD records show last year’s lowest minimum was 9.5°C on November 29 and 9.2°C on November 23. In 2022, the lowest was 7.3°C on November 29. The lowest November minimum in the last decade was 6.3°C on November 23, 2020. The all-time low for November remains 3.9°C, recorded on November 28, 1938.

Delhi’s maximum temperature on Wednesday settled at 25.5°C, one degree below normal. It is expected to range between 23°C and 25°C on Thursday, with shallow fog likely early in the day.