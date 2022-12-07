MCD election result 2022 live streaming: Where to watch live online telecast of counting of votes

MCD election result 2022: The counting of votes for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election 2022 has begun. The early trends to the MCD election results are expected to emerge by 9am. Polling to the 250-ward civic body of the national capital was held on December 5, the first since all three MCDs were merged into one. The fate of nearly 1,349 candidates are sealed in the EVMs.

According to the exit polls, it is a clean sweep for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is expected to beat the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party’s 15-year rule of the Delhi civic body. In 2017, the BJP bagged 181 of the 270 wards, while the AAP won 48 and the Congress 27.

MCD election result 2022: Where to watch live online?

The State Election Commission (SEC) will start releasing the trends from 8am on its official website – sec.delhi.gov.in – as well as on the app.

You can track the Delhi municipal election results on hindustantimes.com (website and app) for 360-degree coverage.

Additionally, you can watch the live telecast of the MCD election results on various news channels like ABP news, Zee news, Aaj Tak and others.

Watch live:

