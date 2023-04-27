Home / Cities / Delhi News / Service delay on Delhi Metro's Yellow line; Know which routes are affected

Service delay on Delhi Metro's Yellow line; Know which routes are affected

ANI | | Posted by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar
Apr 27, 2023 09:13 AM IST

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said the services have been delayed between Kashmere Gate and Central Secretariat.

The Delhi Metro rail services of the Yellow line were delayed on Thursday, informed officials.

The Delhi metro yellow line services are facing disruption today.
The Delhi metro yellow line services are facing disruption today.

According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the services have been delayed between Kashmere Gate and Central Secretariat.

"Yellow Line Update. Delay in services between Kashmere Gate and Central Secretariat. Normal service on all other lines" DMRC tweeted.

Further details are awaited.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi metro delhi news
delhi metro delhi news
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 27, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out