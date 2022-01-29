Delhi Metro to get back to routine weekend schedule from today

The Metro trains in Delhi will run as per their routine weekend timetable from Saturday as the national capital has eased Covid-19 restrictions in view of an improvement in the number of infections, officials said. So far, the Metro services were regulated at a 15-minute gap frequency on the Yellow and Blue lines, and 20 minutes on all other lines to comply with the weekend curfew that was lifted on Thursday.

The weekend curfew in Delhi had been imposed from January 8 onwards when the Omicron-dominated third wave started skyrocketing in the capital city.

“In view of the latest guidelines issued by the Govt. for the containment of Covid-19 in NCT Delhi, Metro services on weekends (Sat/Sun) will again resume as per routine weekend time table on all Lines starting tomorrow i.e, 29th January 2022,” the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted.

In view of the latest guidelines issued by the Govt. for the containment of Covid-19 in NCT Delhi, Metro services on weekends (Sat/Sun) will be again resume as per routine weekend time table on all Lines starting tomorrow i.e, 29th January 2022. Read more https://t.co/TLMxuFcwXc — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) January 28, 2022

The metro trains will run at 100 per cent seating capacity, with no provision for standing still in place. Entry at stations will continue to remain regulated as per the ground situation to ensure compliance with Covid guidelines, the DMRC further stated.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, held a review meeting with the Delhi government on Thursday and decided to lift weekend lockdown and end the odd-even system of opening non-essential shops in the city.

The DDMA also allowed restaurants, bars, cinema halls and theatres to reopen with 50 per cent capacity, in view of the improving Covid situation.

Delhi Metro schedule today

On the occasion of the Beating Retreat ceremony, there will be a minor change in the metro services on the Yellow Line today, as announced earlier.

On January 29, metro services at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan Metro stations of Line 2 will remain closed from 2pm to 6.30pm, the DMRC had earlier informed.

Interchange of passengers from Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh and vice versa will be allowed at the Central Secretariat metro station during this period. Normal services will be restored after 6:30pm, it added.