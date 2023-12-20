Delhi Metro to give 15 lakh to kin of woman who died on Inderlok station

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Wednesday said that it will provide a compensation of ₹15 lakh to the next of kin of a woman passenger who died after an accident at a metro station recently. In its statement, the DMRC added that it shall also take care of the education of the woman's children. A train arrives at Inderlok metro station in Delhi(ANI)

As per the Metro Railway (Procedure of Claims) Rules, 2017, the next of kin of the deceased is entitled to receive compensation of ₹5 lakh, the DMRC said in its official statement.

"In addition, as humanitarian assistance to the children of the deceased, an additional amount of ₹10 lakh shall also be provided. Since the children are both minors, DMRC is currently engaged in sorting out the legal modalities of handing over the amount to the legal heir," the DMRC said.

The children of the deceased had previously requested financial compensation from the DMRC in the form of a fixed deposit.

Earlier, on Thursday, a 35-year-old woman succumbed to injuries after she came under a Delhi Metro train at Inderlok Station. Reena had come under the train after a part of her saree got stuck between the doors of the metro as they closed. She was then dragged along the platform.

Speaking about the incident Vicky, a relative of the woman, said she was going to Mohan Nagar from Nangloi in west Delhi when she met with the accident. "When she reached Inderlok Metro Station and was changing the train, her saree got stuck. She fell down and got seriously wounded. She was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in a critical condition. On Saturday evening, she died," he said.

