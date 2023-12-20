close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi Metro to give 15 lakh to kin of woman who died on Inderlok station

Delhi Metro to give 15 lakh to kin of woman who died on Inderlok station

ByHT News Desk
Dec 20, 2023 05:17 PM IST

The children of the deceased had previously requested financial compensation from the DMRC in the form of a fixed deposit.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Wednesday said that it will provide a compensation of 15 lakh to the next of kin of a woman passenger who died after an accident at a metro station recently. In its statement, the DMRC added that it shall also take care of the education of the woman's children.

A train arrives at Inderlok metro station in Delhi(ANI)
A train arrives at Inderlok metro station in Delhi(ANI)

As per the Metro Railway (Procedure of Claims) Rules, 2017, the next of kin of the deceased is entitled to receive compensation of 5 lakh, the DMRC said in its official statement.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

"In addition, as humanitarian assistance to the children of the deceased, an additional amount of 10 lakh shall also be provided. Since the children are both minors, DMRC is currently engaged in sorting out the legal modalities of handing over the amount to the legal heir," the DMRC said.

The children of the deceased had previously requested financial compensation from the DMRC in the form of a fixed deposit.

Earlier, on Thursday, a 35-year-old woman succumbed to injuries after she came under a Delhi Metro train at Inderlok Station. Reena had come under the train after a part of her saree got stuck between the doors of the metro as they closed. She was then dragged along the platform.

Speaking about the incident Vicky, a relative of the woman, said she was going to Mohan Nagar from Nangloi in west Delhi when she met with the accident. "When she reached Inderlok Metro Station and was changing the train, her saree got stuck. She fell down and got seriously wounded. She was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in a critical condition. On Saturday evening, she died," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out