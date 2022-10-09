Delhi minister resigns after religious conversion row

Delhi social welfare minister Rajendra Pal Gautam resigned on Sunday following a huge row over his presence at a mass religious conversion event earlier this week, saying the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was playing dirty politics over it to defame him and target his party.

The event on October 5, where hundreds of people denounced Hinduism and adopted Buddhism, had come in for criticism from the BJP, which accused the state’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of hurting sentiments and demanded that the party remove the minister.

Gautam tweeted his two-page resignation letter addressed to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday. “I do not want my leader Arvind Kejriwal to face any trouble due to me. Being the true solider of the party, I will follow the footsteps of Gautam Buddha and Dr BR Ambedkar throughout my life,” said Gautam in his resignation letter.

Gautam, an MLA from Seemapuri assembly constituency, was appointed minister in 2015. In 2020, when the AAP returned to power in Delhi for the third time, he was once again inducted into the Kejriwal cabinet. He is one of the popular Dalit faces of the party.

It was not immediately known if chief minister Kejriwal has accepted the resignation or not.

Gautam was handling the social welfare, SC/ST and Gurudwara election portfolios. The Kejriwal cabinet has seven ministers including the chief minister, who does not hold any portfolio.

On Wednesday, Gautam attended the Ashoka Vijaya Dashami celebrations at Ambedkar Bhawan in Jhandewalan, where 10,000 Hindus converted to Buddhism.

A video of the event shows a saffron-clad monk, sharing the dais with Gautam, administering an oath to the gathering: “I will have no faith in Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh, nor will I worship them as God. I will have no faith in Rama or Krishna, nor will I worship them. I will have no faith in Gauri, Ganapati and other Hindu Gods, nor will I worship them.”

In the resignation letter, the minister stated that he participated in the event in his personal capacity, and the AAP or the Delhi cabinet had nothing to do with that. “Along with 10,000 people I repeated the 22 vows taken by BR Ambedkar in the event. After this, I can see that BJP is targeting my leader Arvind Kejriwal and AAP which is very sad for me,” said Gautam.

After the event, the BJP alleged that the AAP was support conversions and criticised Gautam for disrespecting the Hindu deities. However, Gautam had clarified that he did not speak against anyone’s faith, and accused the BJP of “propaganda”.

A group of BJP youth wing workers on Saturday protested outside Gautam’s residence raising ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans and also put up a saffron flag, with the image of Lord Rama, on top of a pole outside the minister’s residence.

In Gujarat, where AAP chief Kejriwal has been campaigning for the upcoming assembly elections, the BJP put up posters of the AAP leader, and claimed that he was anti-Hindu. Later, Kejriwal hit back at the BJP saying that he was born on Janmashtami and god has given him a special task to finish off “descendants” of the demon Kansa.

The gathering, an annual affair held every October, was organised by two social groups — the Buddhist Society of India and Mission Jai Bheem. The event commemorates the 1956 mass conversion, known as Ashok Vijaya Dashami. Such events are also organised all over the country by anti-caste groups who follow Ambedkar’s teachings.

To be sure, the oath administered at the Ashok Vijaya Dashmi event is one of 22 vows taken by Dr BR Ambedkar when he led thousands of people in converting to Buddhism in October 1956.

The gathering, an annual affair held every October, was organised by two social groups — the Buddhist Society of India and Mission Jai Bheem. The event commemorates the 1956 mass conversion, known as Ashok Vijaya Dashami. Such events are also organised all over the country by anti-caste groups who follow Ambedkar’s teachings.

Gautam, in his resignation letter, said that he is not afraid of the threats being made against him and that he will continue to fight for the rights of the people of his community. “I will not hesitate even if I have to sacrifice my life in the fight for the rights of the people of my community,” Gautam said. He has not yet lodged any complaint with the police.

The minister further stated that he will remain forever indebted to Arvind Kejriwal who has given him much respect and cooperation (as a minister).

Senior MLA and leader of opposition in Delhi assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said Gautam resigned under pressure from the BJP, and demanded that legal action should be initiated against him. “Just resignation is not enough. Legal action should also be taken against him and he should also be expelled from the party for condemning Hindu gods and goddesses. Apart from him, resignations should also be sought from deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, who are involved in corruption,” said Bidhuri.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON