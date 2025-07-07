Delhi mulls covering Munak Canal with solar panels

New Delhi The minister said that directions have been issued to develop a comprehensive plan to install solar panels across the Delhi stretch of the Munak Canal by constructing four-foot-high walls on both sides. (Vipin Kumar/HT Metro)

The Delhi government is exploring a plan to cover the Munak Canal with solar panels, curb water loss and improve security, water minister Parvesh Verma said on Sunday.

Currently, a planning and feasibility assessment is underway to curb massive water loss, generate clean power, and enhance safety and hygiene around the canal, officials said, after Verma conducted an inspection last week and reviewed its condition with officials concerned.

The minister said that directions have been issued to develop a comprehensive plan to install solar panels across the Delhi stretch of the Munak Canal by constructing four-foot-high walls on both sides, on which the panels will be mounted. “Munak Canal is a lifeline for Delhi’s water supply, but in its current form, it is also a major source of loss, pollution, and risk. Our plan to cover it with solar panels will help us save water, produce clean power, and make the canal safer and more secure for the people of Delhi,” the minister said.

The Munak canal system, which includes the Carrier Lined Channel and the Delhi Sub-Branch, is 102 kilometres long, of which about 85 kilometres is in Haryana, and approximately 17 kilometres falls in Delhi. The Delhi government is currently engaging with the Haryana government to strengthen coordination on maintenance and management of the canal system, particularly for the Delhi segment, the minister said. The canal carries the bulk of Delhi’s raw water supply.

Officials said that the Delhi Sub-Branch (DSB) and the Carrier Lined Channel (CLC) are suffering from significant leakage and inefficiency. The DSB section loses nearly 30% of the water due to seepage and evaporation, while the water loss of CLC is 5%, still substantial in absolute terms, the minister said.

“Beyond water loss, the Munak Canal also faces persistent issues of garbage dumping and accidental drownings. Open and unguarded stretches of the canal pose a danger to both residents and passersby,” an official said.

The proposed plan includes building four-foot walls on both sides of the canal within Delhi and mounting solar panels over the top to completely cover it. This is likely to reduce evaporation and water loss, generate renewable energy to power canal-related infrastructure or feed into the grid, improve safety by preventing accidental falls and deter unauthorised access.

The office of the water minister said that the concept is inspired by a similar successful project in Gujarat, where solar panels have been installed over canal systems to efficiently utilise space, prevent evaporation, and generate clean power. “The planning and feasibility studies for the Munak Canal solar cover are currently underway. A detailed project report (DPR) and technical design are expected to be finalised in the coming months,” he said.