Delhi plans 2,800 more electric buses under PM E-Drive scheme

Delhi’s electric bus fleet is set for another major expansion, with the transport department preparing a cabinet note to procure 2,800 more electric buses under the Centre’s PM E-Drive Phase 1 scheme. New Delhi, India - Jan. 2, 2023: New electric buses are seen as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot flaged off 50 DTC electric buses during a function, at Rajghat Bus Depot in New Delhi, India, on Monday, January 2, 2023. (Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The proposal is awaiting financial approval from the Delhi cabinet, with a decision expected over the next month, officials said.

According to government officials, the new buses are expected to start arriving by early 2027 and be fully functional by April 2027. Once inducted, Delhi’s electric bus fleet is expected to reach around 8,000 buses.

Delhi currently has over 4,500 electric buses with another 300 buses expected to be added on July 7 during a program chaired by Union Home minister Amit Shah.

Around 1,400 buses will be 9-metre buses and the remaining will be 12-metre buses. Officials said the smaller buses are expected to improve connectivity on routes with lower passenger demand.

A senior transport department official said the cabinet note has been prepared and submitted for financial approval. “The proposal is awaiting cabinet approval. The buses are expected to start arriving early next year and will be operational by April 2027,” the official added.

The procurement forms part of the city’s ongoing efforts to increase the share of electric buses in its public transport fleet.

Officials said the induction schedule has been planned to ensure that the new buses are deployed as they are delivered, enabling the transport department to strengthen services on existing routes and introduce buses on new corridors.

The procurement is being supported by the Union government’s PM E-Drive programme, under which financial assistance is being provided for the deployment of electric buses in cities.

Meanwhile, the transport department has also requisitioned 3,330 additional electric buses under PM E-Drive Phase 2. The proposal includes 2,330 12-metre buses, 500 nine-metre buses and 500 seven-metre buses. According to officials, these buses are expected to begin arriving during 2028-29, further expanding Delhi’s electric bus fleet in the coming years.