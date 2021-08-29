Delhi police asks people to celebrate Janmashtami at homes, warns of action against those violating guidelines

The Delhi Police on Sunday asked people in the national capital to celebrate the festival of Janmashtami at their houses owing to the ongoing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. The police also asked people to avoid gathering at temples during the celebrations and warned of action against people violating the existing guidelines in place to check the spread of the infection in the city.

“Devotees will not be permitted to visit temples on Janamashtami as DDMA guidelines prohibit religious gatherings. We will urge people to celebrate it at their homes and not to gather at temples. Action will be taken against those violating guidelines,” news agency ANI quoted RP Meena, DCP, southeast Delhi, as saying.

While religious places were permitted to reopen in the city, no visitors were allowed in the premises, according to the last order by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). “All social / political / sports / entertainment / cultural /religious / festival related gatherings and congregations” should remain prohibited throughout Delhi until August 31.

Also, the announcement by the Delhi police came a day after the Union ministry of home affairs had written to all states and Union territories to remain cautious during the upcoming festive season. Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla had written to all the chief secretaries on Saturday saying, “State Governments/UT Administrations are further advised to take suitable measures to avoid large gatherings during the coming season and if required, impose local restrictions with a view to curb such large gatherings.” The letter came following the ministry’s order to extend all Covid-19 related containment measures until September 30, 2021.

Meanwhile, the devastating Covid-19 second wave in the national capital has subsided significantly and the number of daily new infections have fallen too. At its peak, more than 25,000 single-day infections were reported in Delhi.

The total confirmed infections now stand at 1,437,685 after 29 people tested positive on Saturday and the death toll remained at 25,080 with no new fatalities reported for three days from August 26 to 28. As of Saturday, 13,016,787 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in the city, a government bulletin showed.