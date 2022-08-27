Delhi police deny permission to comedian Munawar Faruqui’s show

The Delhi police have denied permission to stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui to perform in the city on August 28, officials said on Saturday.

A Delhi police spokesperson confirmed that the show has been cancelled. Police, however, did not disclose the reason why the event organisers did not get the permission.

The Delhi unit of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Thursday wrote to the Delhi police demanding that stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui’s show in Delhi be cancelled.

In a letter to police commissioner Sanjay Arora, the VHP accused Faruqui of mocking Hindu gods and goddesses, and said that Faruqui’s show on August 28 could lead to communal tension. According to the letter, the show was set to be held in the Delhi civic body’s Kedarnath Sahni auditorium.

Surender Kumar Gupta, a senior office bearer of the VHP’s Delhi unit, said in his letter that the VHP and Bajrang Dal would hold protests if Faruqui was allowed to perform.

Earlier this week, Faruqui’s show in Bengaluru was cancelled for the second time within a week as the organisers reportedly not took permission, according to the Bengaluru police. His next show in Mumbai on August 21 was also cancelled.

On Thursday morning, the stand-up comic in his Instagram account posted details of his show, Dongri to Nowhere, in Delhi on August 28 and in Kolkata on August 27.