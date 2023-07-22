Home / Cities / Delhi News / Paragliders, drones banned in Delhi till August 16 for I-Day security

Paragliders, drones banned in Delhi till August 16 for I-Day security

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 22, 2023 11:09 AM IST

This order shall come into force with effect from Saturday and shall remain in force for a period of 26 days up to August 16 (both days inclusive) unless withdrawn earlier

Ahead of the Independence Day celebrations on August 15, Delhi Police on Friday issued prohibitory orders on flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms, including paragliders, drones and hot air balloons in the national capital from July 22 to August 16 for security reasons, officials said.

(Representative Photo)
(Representative Photo)

In an order to this effect issued by Delhi police commissioner Sanjay Arora, it has been stated that certain ‘criminal, anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India’ may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations by the use of “sub-conventional aerial platforms” like paragliders, paramotors, hang-gliders, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small sized powered aircraft, or by para-jumping from aircraft.

“...Therefore, the Delhi police commissioner has prohibited flying of such aerial platforms over the jurisdiction of the national capital on the occasion of Independence Day and doing so shall be punishable under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code,” the order stated.

This order shall come into force with effect from Saturday and shall remain in force for a period of 26 days up to August 16 (both days inclusive) unless withdrawn earlier, it said.

