Delhi 10kg gold robbery: Two more bars seized

A day after the Delhi Police said they had solved the robbery of 10 gold bars from two employees of a jeweller in northwest Delhi, officers on Wednesday said that they had recovered all the gold from prime accused Sushil Kumar alias Toppi, 42. Police had earlier said they had recovered only eight of the gold bars. Officers had said that the main suspect Sushil Kumar was arrested from Punjab, and they had recovered eight of the stolen gold bars, weighing a kilogram each. (Representational image)

The robbery occurred on July 10, when Ludhiana-based jeweller Ravinder Kumar sent two of his employees to Delhi to purchase 10 gold bars. The two were robbed at Pitampura by at least four men impersonating officers of the central good and services tax (CGST) department, and officers said one of the employees, identified as Rajan Bawa, 35, was involved in the conspiracy, which was planned with Sushil Kumar, the jeweller’s friend.

Officers had said that Sushil Kumar was arrested from Punjab, and they had recovered eight of the stolen gold bars, weighing a kilogram each.

On Wednesday, police said that they have recovered the remaining two bars.

“In continuation of the investigation of the case, we secured three days of police custody of Kumar, who was arrested from Khanna in Punjab, for further interrogation. He was interrogated regarding the remaining 2kg gold. Raids were conducted in Ludhiana, and the two gold bars were also recovered. Efforts are on to nab the remaining suspects who are still absconding,” said deputy commissioner of police (outer) Harendra Kumar Singh.

Police said Bawa, who is run on the run, is the son a Shiv Sena (Punjab) leader from Ludhiana who was arrested in 2021 for allegedly faking an attack on himself in order to get additional security cover for himself and his son.