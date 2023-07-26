Geetika Sharma suicide case: Delhi Police say it will file an appeal against Kanda verdict

Hours after a Delhi court acquitted Haryana lawmaker and businessman Gopal Goyal Kanda of abetting the suicide by Geetika Sharma, a former 23-year-old air hostess at his now-defunct MDLR Airlines, in August 2012, the Delhi Police on Tuesday said they will appeal against the acquittal in the higher court. Former Haryana minister Gopal Goyal Kanda comes out of the Rouse Avenue Court after being acquitted in the case of abetment of suicide of former air hostess Geetika Sharma, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI)

The appeal against the acquittal of Kanda and his associate Aruna Chaddha, who was also arrested in the case, will be filed after the legal team of the city police examined the court’s ruling, senior officers aware of the matter said.

“Our legal team will first go through the order to understand the shortcomings in the investigation based on which the court acquitted Kanda and Chaddha. We will also seek help from legal experts before appealing in the Delhi high court under section 378 (3) of the code of criminal procedure (CrPC) against the acquittal order and request the high court to revoke the acquittal,” a senior police officer, associated with the case, said, requesting not to be named.

On August 5 around 9.30 am, the Bharat Nagar police station in north-west Delhi received information that 23-year-old Geetika Sharma killed herself at her house in Ashok Vihar, where she lived with her parents and brother. Her body was found by her cousin Gaurav, the police said. A police team led by the then DCP (north-west) P Karunakaran reached the house.

The police shifted the body to a nearby hospital and launched investigation, during which they found a suicide note left behind by Sharma, blaming her employer, Kanda, who was then a minister in Haryana government, and a manager in his company, Aruna Chaddha, of harassment because of which she took the step, a police officer in know of the case said.

“Since the case involved a high-profile politician as the prime suspect, media persons gathered outside Sharma’s house to dig deep into her death case and speak with her family members. Several police personnel were deployed outside the house to ensure the family was not troubled. The investigating team seized Sharma’s mobile phone and laptop as well for investigation. A case was registered, and investigation was taken up,” said the officer, who did not want to be identified.

The officer further added that Chaddha was the first person who was arrested in the case on August 8 while Kanda absconded and sought interim bail that was rejected by the concerned lower court and high court as well. The police raided his house, but he was not found there. On August 18, Kanda surrendered at the Ashok Vihar police station, after which he was arrested.

Six months after Sharma’s death, her mother, who was a retired accountant in the finance ministry, also allegedly died by suicide. In her suicide note, she blamed Kanda for driving her to suicide with their harassment.

