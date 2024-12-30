Delhi Police to take action over data collection by parties

The Delhi Police chief Sanjay Arora issued an order on Saturday, directing the personnel to maintain a strict vigil on any activities of “political canvassing,” while mentioning the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana. The chief also raised concern on the party collecting personally identifiable information (PII) for the scheme. After the commissioner’s order, the police have intensified their vigil across the city (PTI/Representational)

The order came following a public notice by the GNCTD’s Women and Child Development (WCD) department, informing that the scheme does not exist and that in the garb of a political assurance, the party is collecting PII, which exposes people to potential frauds or cheatings.

“...it is hearby impressed upon all field formations to maintain a strict vigil upon any such political canvassing and, to take necessary action as per law in case any act is noticed/reported which constitutes a cognizable offence,” the police chief said in his order.

The AAP, in a response, said that the vigil reflects upon the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) desperation to garner voters for the polls.

After the commissioner’s order, the police have intensified their vigil across the city and have been asked to collect information and raid places where members of the AAP are found carrying out registration drives, at least two police officers aware of the matter, said on Sunday.

“...collecting sensitive personal information of the potential beneficiaries by holding registration camps is illegal and may attract legal action as such information may be misused by criminals involved in cheating and cyber frauds,” a deputy commissioner of police (DCP)-rank officer said, asking not to be named.

Through the order, Arora has also asked the city police’s intelligence unit to “separately carry out a study and submit its findings qua the political activity reported in the notice published by the WCD department.

Responding to the announcement, the AAP spokesperson said, “Arvind Kejriwal wants to give ₹2,100 to every woman in Delhi; and the BJP is trying its best to stop this. We want to tell the people of Delhi - this time in the elections, press the ‘jhadu’ (broom) button so hard that BJP gets a strong electric shock.”

The spokesperson added that like the previous time electricity, water, and bus travel were made free, this time too, the Delhi government will implement the scheme despite BJP’s intervention.