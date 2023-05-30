Shahabad murder suspect traced to Bulandshahr on basis of kin’s phone details

The Delhi Police on Monday said that they traced the location of Mohammad Sahil, 21, wanted for the murder of a minor girl in north-west Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area, on the basis of the call detail records of his parents, investigators said. Sahil’s parents were detained after the brutal murder was reported on Sunday. (Representative Image)

Sahil was arrested on Monday from Bulanshahr in Uttar Pradesh, they said.

The investigators added that the Sahil’s parents were detained after the brutal murder was reported on Sunday night. Sahil stabbed the 16-year-old girt at least 16 times and battered her body with a stone slab, police said.

Dependra Pathak, special commissioner of police (law and order), said Sahil from a place near Bulandshahr, where his aunt lives. “As soon as the police received the information about the woman’s death, Sahil’s parents were detained on Sunday night. We found that Sahil had been calling them, and on the basis of technical surveillance, a dedicated police team rushed for the identified location and nabbed Sahil near Bulandshahr. To ensure his arrest, his father was also taken with the police team,” Pathak said.

Investigators associated with the case said that they have seized phones of Sahil and the victim girl to analyse the chats between the two in order to establish the motive behind the brutal murder. They added that Sahil had no criminal record.

From information they gleaned from the man and girl’s friends and neighbours, the police said the two were in a relationship between June 2021 and earlier this May split up after the girl started meeting another man. Sahil, said the police, was angered by this and on Thursday threatened to kill her if he saw the two together.

An investigator who asked not to be named said that Sahil has told the police that the girl had started seeing someone else who lives in the same locality.

Pathak said, during the initial questioning, Sahil told the police that he saw the girl with the second man on Thursday and had threatened her with dire consequences. “Sahil told police that he was looking for a suitable chance to kill the woman. He said Sahil spotted her coming out of a community toilet after getting ready for a birthday party on Sunday night. He attacked her with a knife and kept at it till she fell unconscious. After a while, he returned to the spot and crushed the victim’s head with a stone slab,” he said.

