Delhi pollution: What is Odd-Even rule?

The odd-even vehicle rationing system of the Delhi government has made a comeback in view of the worsening air quality in the national capital. According to Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai, the odd-even scheme will be reintroduced for a one-week period from November 13 to November 20. This decision was taken after a high-level meeting chaired by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal - attended by Rai, ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj, and officials of the concerned departments. Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam in Delhi-NCR amid low visibility due to smog (PTI)

What is the Odd-Even rule and why is it imposed?

Introduced by the Kejriwal-led government in 2016, the odd-even system allows private vehicles to be driven only on alternating days - depending on the last digit of their number plate. Under this scheme, vehicles with license plate numbers ending in an even digit are allowed to operate on even dates, while those ending in odd digits can ply on odd dates.

Even dates (dates ending with 0, 2, 4, 6, 8)

Odd dates (dates ending with 1, 3, 5, 7, 9)

According to a notification issued by the Delhi government in 2016 during the scheme's implementation, the restrictions also apply to the non-transport four-wheeler vehicles bearing registration numbers of other states. The notification also said that violation of the restrictions would attract a hefty fine to the owner.

The scheme is usually implemented to combat the severe air pollution in the national capital.

Air quality in Delhi-NCR

A thick blanket of toxic suffocating smog gripped the national capital and adjoining areas for the seventh consecutive day on Monday. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR)-India, the current air quality index has now touched the last stage of the index to ‘severe plus’ with an AQI exceeding the 500 mark.

On Sunday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) decided to invoke Stage IV of the GRAP in the entire NCR with immediate effect - in addition to all actions under Stages I, II, and III. GRAP is a set of emergency action plans implemented in four stages depending on the severity of the air pollution - which is determined by the air quality index (AQI).

