GRAP Stage 4 implemented in Delhi-NCR amid 'severe' air pollution

GRAP Stage 4 implemented in Delhi-NCR amid 'severe' air pollution

ByHT News Desk
Nov 05, 2023 05:29 PM IST

Construction and demolition activities in linear public projects will be halted, and online classes are suggested for certain grade levels.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) decided to invoke Stage IV of the GRAP in the entire NCR with immediate effect on Sunday, in addition to all actions under Stage I, II and III to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the region.

Commuters make their way near India's presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan amid heavy smoggy conditions in New Delhi on November 5, 2023. Authorities in the smog-ridden Indian capital New Delhi on November 5 extended an emergency schools closure by a week, with no signs of improvement in the megacity's choking levels of pollution. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP)(AFP)
Commuters make their way near India's presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan amid heavy smoggy conditions in New Delhi on November 5, 2023. Authorities in the smog-ridden Indian capital New Delhi on November 5 extended an emergency schools closure by a week, with no signs of improvement in the megacity's choking levels of pollution. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP)(AFP)

“Keeping in view the prevailing trend of air quality, and in an effort to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the region, the Sub-Committee today has taken the call to invoke all actions as envisaged under Stage IV of GRAP 'Severe Air Quality (Delhi's AQI 450), today with immediate effect in the entire NCR,” CAQM said in a statement.

8-point action plan for Stage-IV of GRAP

1. Restrict entry of truck traffic into Delhi, with exceptions for trucks carrying essential goods/services and all LNG/CNG/electric trucks.

2. Do not allow non-Delhi-registered LCVs, except EVs/CNG/BS-VI diesel vehicles, into Delhi, except those carrying essential goods/services.

3. Prohibit diesel-operated Medium Goods Vehicles and Heavy Goods Vehicles registered in Delhi, except those transporting essential goods/services.

4. Halt construction and demolition activities in linear public projects like highways, roads, flyovers, overbridges, power transmission, pipelines, etc.

5. Consider conducting lessons for classes VI-IX, class XI online instead of physical classes.

6. Allow public, municipal, and private offices to operate at 50 per cent strength, with the rest working from home.

7. Central Government to decide on permitting work from home for employees in Central Government offices.

8. State Governments to explore emergency measures such as closing colleges/educational institutions and implementing odd-even vehicle registration number-based restrictions for non-essential commercial activities.

It added that people, especially children, the elderly, and those with health conditions, should minimize outdoor activities and stay indoors.

