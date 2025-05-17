Delhi Public School Dwarka sends bouncers to block 32 expelled students

The Delhi Public School (DPS) Dwarka on Friday deployed bouncers at its gates and denied entry to 32 students whose names were struck off the rolls for non-payment of a fee hike declared illegal by the Delhi government—openly defying a reinstatement order from the Directorate of Education (DoE) issued just a day earlier. Bouncers at the school’s gate seen checking IDs of students.

On Thursday, the DoE had warned the school against taking coercive action, calling its move to expel students for not paying unauthorised fees a violation of court directives. But as students arrived on Friday morning, at least four male and two female bouncers were stationed at the school’s entrance, setting the stage for another standoff between the school and outraged parents.

As the expelled students approached the gates, security personnel and teachers checked ID cards, confirmed names against a list, and sent the children back without explanation.

No DoE officials were present on the premises during the early hours, and the school offered no communication to parents.

In its Thursday order, the DoE had stated: “No child should suffer because of the difference in payment of fees, if any. There is no rationale behind striking off names of students even when the case is listed in the high court.” The directive, issued by deputy director Sushita Biju, further instructed the school to “take back on the school’s roll the names of the said 32 students, including any others whose names have been struck down by the school management for non-payment of the alleged increased fee.”

Parents say the school’s response to this order was one of open defiance.

“My daughter was stopped at the gate again by male bouncers. This is pure intimidation,” said Vinay Rajput, one of the affected parents. “Young children are being subjected to psychological torture every day.”

According to Rajput, a DoE nominee arrived around 10-10.15am. Shortly afterward, a few students were allowed inside the school—but only for a couple of hours.

“My daughter was finally allowed in at 10.30 am. But half the school day was already gone,” said the parent of a Class 6 student, who requested anonymity. “The trauma is such that we’re now considering shifting schools.”

Parents said that all 32 children have been removed from school WhatsApp groups and other official communication channels. “We don’t even know what the summer vacation dates are. We found out through other parents that vacations begin May 19,” said one parent. “We’re completely blocked by the school administration. No updates. No homework. No communication.”

Praveen Menon, another parent, said the school van no longer picks up his son. “I came to drop him off at 7am, and they turned him back at the gate. He wasn’t allowed to attend class.”

The impact on his son, he said, has been severe. “He’s an only child. School was his social world. This abrupt disruption has left him psychologically shaken. Now he’s anxious, withdrawn, and confused. I never imagined a school could treat a child this way.”

Many parents believe the school’s use of bouncers and its continued refusal to comply with government orders is an open statement of contempt. “First, they stopped the students at the gate. Then, when the DoE nominee arrived, they let in a few children for appearance’s sake,” said Divya Mattey, a parent. “But what’s the point of entering class at 10.30 or 11am when school begins at 7am? The DoE order was ignored, and no official came to enforce it.”

Education minister Ashish Sood, responding to the latest events, said DPS Dwarka had again crossed the line. “We have already conducted an inquiry. A committee led by the vice chancellor of a Delhi government university (Ambedkar University), along with the joint secretary (finance), officials from the DoE, and chartered accountants, have investigated the matter,” he said. “Mistreatment of students cannot be tolerated.”

The confrontation comes weeks after the Delhi high court came down heavily on the school. On April 16, Justice Sachin Datta criticised DPS Dwarka for treating children “with indignity” by confining them in a library and barring them from class over fee disputes. “The school is treating students like chattel… it deserves to be shut down,” the judge said.

Deputy director of education (Southwest), Anil Kumar Sharma, said on Friday he was awaiting orders from higher authorities for action. “We are waiting for directions from the DoE regarding the school’s blatant defiance,” he said.