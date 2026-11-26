New Delhi: Delhi recorded its lowest minimum temperature of the season at 10 degrees Celsius (°C) on Wednesday, 1.3 degrees below normal, as the city continued to experience cool nights.

A view of India Gate amid poor air quality on Wednesday. (Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times) more less

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The Safdarjung station recorded the lowest minimum among the five weather stations. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast minimum temperatures of 9°C and 11°C over the next few days.

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Delhi’s air quality improved slightly, with the average air quality index (AQI) falling to 220 on Wednesday, from 227 on Tuesday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) 4pm bulletin. It remained in the ‘poor’ category.

Weather conditions remained unfavourable for dispersing pollutants. Weaker winds and a lower mixing height restricted the movement of polluted air.

According to an HT analysis of IMD weather-balloon readings from Safdarjung showed that by 4.30pm on Wednesday, sunlight had helped mix pollutants up to around 1,100 metres, below the usual 1,300 metres for late November. Winds through this layer averaged 10 km/h, compared with the seasonal average of around 15 km/h.

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{{^usCountry}} The lower mixing height and slower winds gave pollutants less opportunity to disperse, keeping concentrations high near the surface. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The lower mixing height and slower winds gave pollutants less opportunity to disperse, keeping concentrations high near the surface. {{/usCountry}}

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Lodhi Road recorded a minimum of 10.1°C, Ayanagar 10.4°C, Palam 11°C and the Ridge 11.7°C.

Last year, Delhi recorded minimum temperatures of 9.7°C on November 15 and 9°C on November 16.