Delhi schools adopt measures to deal with rising temperature

Following guidelines issued by the directorate of education (DoE) last week, schools across Delhi are strengthening their measures to provide relief to students amid the heatwave. It outlined various measures for schools to adopt such as limiting outdoor activities including assembly time, ringing a water bell, among others. (Hindustan Times)

According to principals from private and government schools, they have adopted various measures since the beginning of the academic session such as shifting the timings of outdoor activities, placing green nets, along with an increased focus on hydration, among others.

The guidelines titled “Precautionary measures to be followed by all schools of Delhi”, were issued by the DoE on April 21, in view of the increasing temperatures. It outlined various measures for schools to adopt such as limiting outdoor activities including assembly time, ringing a water bell to remind students to remain hydrated, telling students to monitor each other’s health, encouraging light, breathable cotton clothing as the dress code.

Principal of Rohini-based Mount Abu Public School, Jyoti Arora told HT that they have reduced the timing of outdoor activities and are ensuring that students remain hydrated.

“Morning assembly is held during the early hours, and students can bring their water bottles,” said Arora.

“We have a fruit break and have asked parents to send seasonal fruits. We have also added additional taps to the drinking water cooler so that students don’t stand in queues,” Arora added.

Awadhesh Kumar Jha, principal of Rohini-based CM Shri School, said they implemented the water bell system to remind students to drink water.

In another private school in the same locality, Venkateshwar Global School, principal Namita Singhal said, “Our maintenance team conduct routine checks in air conditioning units installed in classrooms. We have also made water arrangements in buses.”

Principal Tania Joshi of the Indian School in south Delhi said, ”We have installed green nets in the waiting area for parents and supplies of ORS packets have been increased in the medical room,” she added.