Delhi: These 3 private hospitals to reserve beds for monkeypox cases
The Delhi government on Tuesday identified three private hospitals where monkeypox isolation wards will be created for confirmed and suspected cases. The three hospitals - MD City Hospital, Batra Hospital and Kailash Deepak Hospital - will reserve 10 beds each (five for confirmed and five for suspected cases) to manage the isolation of monkeypox cases.
The government's move comes as the national capital reported its third monkeypox case on Tuesday. India's monkeypox tally has now climbed to eight.
The patient, a 31-year-old Nigerian, who was hospitalised at the Lok Nayak Hospital, tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, the Union health ministry told HT. The patient did not have any history of foreign travel.
On Monday, another Nigerian national aged 35 who also did not have any foreign travel history, was found to be infected with monkeypox. The first case of monkeypox in the national capital was a 34-year-old man, a resident of West Delhi with no history of foreign travel.
Of India's cumulative count, Kerala has reported five monkeypox cases so far. The latest case in the state is a 30-year-old man who came back from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last month.
Kerala health minister Veena George said on Tuesday the patient's condition is stable, adding those who were in close contact with him, including his parents, were being closely monitored.
Kerala also reported the first death from monkeypox in India as the state government confirmed that a 22-year-old man, who died on July 30, tested positive for the virus.
(With inputs from Soumya Pillai)
-
Six persons killed in landslides in Karnataka
In heart-wrenching incidents, six persons were killed in landslides in Uttara Kannada and Dakshina Kannada districts as heavy rains pounded parts of Karnataka, police said on Tuesday. Four members of a family were killed after a portion of a hill collapsed on their house at Muttalli of Bhatkal taluk in Uttara Kannada district on Tuesday, police sources said. Around 7 PM, a huge sound was heard. Jnanashree (6) also ran inside the house.
-
‘UP exceeds Q2 target of job creation in Q1 itself’
LUCKNOW In terms of employment generation, the Yogi Adityanath government 2.0 has achieved 108% of the target set under Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) for the second quarter of financial year 2022-23, in the first quarter itself. The UP government also achieved 95 % of the target of setting up small-scale units under the programme, said a UP government official on Tuesday. Additional employment was given to 1,60,166 unemployed people.
-
UP legislative council bypolls: 2 BJP candidates set to enter Upper House
LUCKNOW Two BJP candidates are set to enter the Uttar Pradesh legislative council unopposed as the nomination paper of Samajwadi Party's Kriti Kol was on Tuesday rejected on grounds of Kriti Kol's age. The day after Kriti Kol filed her nomination as SP candidate for the polls, her nomination was cancelled by the returning officer on the grounds of her age. In her 2022 UP Assembly elections affidavit also, her age was mentioned as 28 years.
-
HD Kumaraswamy visits murder victim Masood's house in Dakshina Kannada
Karnataka's former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Monday visited the family of an 18-year-old youth who was murdered in Bellare, Masood, and handed over a cheque of Rs 5 lakh on behalf of the Janata Dal (Secular) party of which he is second-in-command. Another youth, Mohammed Fazil (23), was hacked to death at Surathkal after Nettaru's death.
-
Pune: Woman tries to book ₹400 birthday cake online, duped of ₹1.67 lakh
Ordering a birthday cake ended up becoming a costly affair for a woman from Pune who fell prey to a phishing scam. The woman was duped of ₹1.67 lakh while trying to place an online order for a birthday cake worth ₹400. A cyber-fraudster impersonated the bakery's employee and tricked the victim into sending the huge amount, said officials. According to the Bhosari MIDC police, the woman is a resident of Moshi.
