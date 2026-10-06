Delhi to get multi-lane PUCC centres at Anand Vihar, Sarai Kale Khan

New Delhi:The Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (DTIDC) is planning to set up dedicated multi-lane Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) centres at the Anand Vihar and Sarai Kale Khan inter-state bus terminals, officials said on Monday.

Other centres are being planned at the Vehicle Inspection Centre in Burari, Chhatarpur and Dwarka (HT PHOTO)

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Other centres are being planned at the Vehicle Inspection Centre in Burari, Chhatarpur and Dwarka. The total estimated cost of the project is ₹6.38 crore, officials said.

DTIDC has floated a tender for setting up PUCC facilities at the two bus terminals. The centres at ISBT Anand Vihar and Sarai Kale Khan will have a total of eight lanes ---five at Anand Vihar and three at Sarai Kale Khan.

The estimated cost of the work at the two terminals is ₹2.07 crore. Contractors will have to deposit an earnest money deposit of ₹4.15 lakh. The project is expected to be completed within 90 days, said officials.

The work will include civil, electrical and pre-engineered building (PEB) works. It will involve earthwork, concrete work, construction of PEB structures and related façade works. The PEB structures will include steel members, bracing systems, purlins, structural connections, cladding for the PUCC lanes.

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{{^usCountry}} The tender also sets eligibility criteria for bidders. Contractors must have completed similar works in the past seven years . They should have either completed three works each worth at least 40% of the estimated cost, two works of at least 60%, or one work worth at least 80% of the estimated cost, officials added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The tender also sets eligibility criteria for bidders. Contractors must have completed similar works in the past seven years . They should have either completed three works each worth at least 40% of the estimated cost, two works of at least 60%, or one work worth at least 80% of the estimated cost, officials added. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials said the project is part of DTIDC’s infrastructure work at the two major interstate bus terminals and other locations.