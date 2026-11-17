The national capital woke up to its coolest morning of the season so far on Tuesday, with the minimum temperature at Safdarjung dropping to 11.6 degrees Celsius, the lowest recorded this season and also this month.

Delhi recorded its coolest morning of the season on Tuesday. (PTI/File Photo)

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The minimum temperature was 0.7 degrees Celsius below the season's normal.

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Among other weather stations, Palam recorded a minimum temperature of 12.3 degrees Celsius, 0.6 degrees below normal, while Lodhi Road recorded 12 degrees Celsius, one degree above normal.

The Ridge station recorded 14.6 degrees Celsius, 1.1 degrees above normal, and Ayanagar recorded 12.6 degrees Celsius, 0.1 degrees below normal.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 27 degrees Celsius, with moderate fog forecast during the day, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The city's air quality index (AQI) stood at 238 at 8 am, in the 'poor' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Of the 58 monitoring stations that recorded data, 32 were in the 'poor' category, 16 in the 'moderate' category and 10 in the 'very poor' category.

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{{^usCountry}} Sirifort recorded the worst air quality, with an AQI of 333. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sirifort recorded the worst air quality, with an AQI of 333. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the CPCB's classification, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.