Delhi: 50-yr-old sets self ablaze outside Supreme Court, admitted in hospital

A 50-year-old man allegedly set himself ablaze in an attempt to kill himself outside the new building of the Supreme Court on Friday afternoon. Police said that they shifted the man to the hospital where he is being treated. Security personnel posted at the gate extinguished the fire by wrapping the man in blankets.

According to police, the man, a resident of Noida, was allegedly unhappy because the factory he worked at did not pay him a salary for the last three months and the owner allegedly fired him a few days ago.

Police said around 2pm on Friday, the man reached the new building of the Supreme Court near Pragati Maidan on Mathura Road, went to the two-wheeler parking area outside Gate No 1 and poured some inflammatory substance on himself before setting himself ablaze. He then went running towards Gate No 1. As soon as the security personnel at the gate caught sight of him, they immediately caught him and extinguished the fire by wrapping him in a blanket.

A PCR van stationed at the gate immediately took the injured man to Lok Nayak Hospital, where he was admitted for treatment.

He told the police that he pleaded for help several times but to no avail.

Police said he received 10-12% burn injuries on a part of his arm and around his neck.

A video of the incident was also circulated on social media.

This is the second such incident outside the Supreme Court in the last six months. In August last year, a 24-year-old woman, who alleged that she was raped in 2019, and a man, set themselves on fire outside the Supreme Court. They were taken to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where doctors described their condition as critical. They both died within a week of the incident.