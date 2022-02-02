Delhi’s air quality in ‘very poor’ category, partly overcast weather expected

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s air quality was in the “very poor” category on Wednesday morning as partly overcast weather is expected with moderate to dense fog early in the day. According to Central Pollution Control Board, the hourly Air Quality Index (AQI) was 340 at 7 am.

On Tuesday, the average 24-hour AQI was 346 in the “very poor” category with pollutants being particulate matters PM 2.5 and PM 10. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

On Tuesday, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research said the air quality was likely to improve to the lower end of the “very poor” category on Thursday. “Air quality index indicates ‘very poor’ air quality and it is likely to be the same for the two days as the prevailing weather conditions are unlikely to change significantly. On 3rd and 4th February, rainfall is likely to occur with a gusty wind that is expected to improve AQI to ‘lower end of very poor’ or ‘poor’ through wet deposition and strong dispersion.” It said from February 5 onwards, air quality is likely to gradually degrade as the rate of accumulation of pollutants is expected to be more than that of ventilation.

The minimum temperature on Wednesday is likely to be 8 degrees Celsius while the maximum 21 degrees Celsius. On Tuesday, the minimum temperature was 7 degrees Celsius, one degree below normal, and the maximum 20.8 degrees Celsius.