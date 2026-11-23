Delhi’s air quality has improved marginally this year compared with the same period in 2025 up till November 18, according to official data shared by the Delhi government.

Pigeons fly across a clear blue sky over Ring Road in New Delhi on Sunday. (Arvind Yadav/HT) more less

Delhi’s average AQI between January 1 and November 18, 2026, stood at 176, compared with 180 during the corresponding period last year and 193 in 2024.

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This was lower than Ghaziabad and Gurugram in the National Capital Region (NCR), both of which recorded an average of 188 in 2026. However, Greater Noida recorded 197, and Noida, at 179, while Faridabad fared considerably better at 156.

Environmentalist Vimlendu Jha said meteorological conditions have played a part in improving Delhi’s AQI this year. “A third of the city’s monitoring stations have been installed in green areas which is bound to bring about a decrease in AQI,” he added.

HT has previously reported that, even as the city expands its air quality monitoring footprint, monitoring stations are being strategically placed in greener or low-pollution zones, a move that may lower the city’s overall average air quality index AQI.

Jha also pointed out how PM2.5 readings at many of Delhi’s stations went blank as the air worsened on the night of November 8 (Diwali). At 1am, 36 of the city’s 59 stations had no PM2.5 reading in CPCB’s records.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Delhi’s AQI fell 26 points to 239 in CPCB’s 4pm bulletin on Sunday, from 265 on Saturday, in the “poor” category. It was the third day in a row Delhi’s AQI fell: down 41 since November 19. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Delhi’s AQI fell 26 points to 239 in CPCB’s 4pm bulletin on Sunday, from 265 on Saturday, in the “poor” category. It was the third day in a row Delhi’s AQI fell: down 41 since November 19. {{/usCountry}}

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Delhi’s official figure averaged 252 over the week to November 22, the second cleanest of the 12 years for that week, going back to 2015.

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 27.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday, 0.9 degrees above the seasonal normal, while the minimum temperature settled at 11.8 degrees Celsius, 0.5 degrees above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The maximum temperature at Safdarjung, Delhi’s base weather station, remained unchanged from the previous day. The minimum, however, fell by 0.4 degrees Celsius over the past 24 hours.

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Palam recorded a maximum temperature of 24.5 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal, while its minimum stood at 12.9 degrees Celsius, one degree above normal. Lodhi Road recorded a maximum of 27.2 degrees Celsius, 1.2 degrees above normal, and a minimum of 12.8 degrees Celsius, 2.8 degrees above normal.

At the Ridge, the maximum temperature was 26.5 degrees Celsius, marginally below normal, while the minimum was 13.5 degrees Celsius. Ayanagar recorded a maximum of 26.2 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 12.3 degrees Celsius.