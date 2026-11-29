New Delhi, Delhi's air quality deteriorated to the 'very poor' category on Sunday after remaining in the 'poor' category for nearly two weeks, according to the Central Pollution Control Board .

Delhi's air quality slips into 'very poor' category after nearly two weeks more less

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The 24-hour average Air Quality Index in Delhi settled at 311, it said.

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The dip in air quality came as the maximum temperature in the national capital was at 26.6 degrees Celsius, 0.6 notches above the seasonal average, while the minimum temperature stood at 10.7 degrees Celsius, 0.4 notches above the seasonal average.

The weather office has predicted moderate fog on Monday, with maximum and minimum temperatures expected to hover around 25 and 11 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The city woke up to a hazy morning on Sunday, with weather experts attributing the deterioration in air quality to a reduction in wind speed, restricting the dispersal of pollutants.

Of the 59 monitoring stations, 32 were in the 'poor' category, 25 in the 'very poor' category, one in the 'moderate' category, and one in the 'severe' category.

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{{^usCountry}} Chandni Chowk recorded the worst air quality, with an AQI of 410, while Lodhi Road recorded a 'moderate' AQI of 191. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chandni Chowk recorded the worst air quality, with an AQI of 410, while Lodhi Road recorded a 'moderate' AQI of 191. {{/usCountry}}

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The city's air quality had last slipped into the 'very poor' category on November 14, when the AQI stood at 367. It subsequently improved to the 'poor' category at 290 on November 15, before dropping to 204 on November 17.

Over the following days, Delhi's air quality witnessed several fluctuations, with the AQI rising to 280 on November 19, falling to 239 on November 22 and then increasing to 293 on Saturday, before deteriorating to 311 on Sunday.

PM2.5, or fine particulate matter with a diameter of 2.5 micrometres or less, was the dominant pollutant. These particles can penetrate deep into the lungs and enter the bloodstream.

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According to real-time source apportionment estimates for Delhi, vehicular emissions accounted for 28.4 per cent of the estimated PM2.5 load.

Secondary organic aerosols contributed 21.1 per cent, followed by waste burning at 15.5 per cent, biomass burning at 15 per cent, and secondary inorganic pollutants at 12.4 per cent.

Secondary organic aerosols are fine particles formed in the atmosphere when gases released by sources such as vehicles and industries react with other compounds in the air.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The IMD's Air Quality Early Warning System has forecast that Delhi's air quality may remain in the 'very poor' category on November 30, before improving to the 'poor' category from December 1 to 2.

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The maximum mixing depth over Delhi was predicted to be 1,300 metres, while the ventilation index was forecast at 2,500 square metres per second, according to the India Meteorological Department .

A lower mixing depth restricts the vertical dispersion of pollutants, allowing them to accumulate closer to the ground.

A ventilation index below 6,000 square metres per second, coupled with an average wind speed of less than 10 kilometres per hour, is considered unfavourable for the dispersion of pollutants, the IMD said.

The outlook for the subsequent six days indicates that the air quality is likely to remain in the 'poor' to 'very poor' category.

The maximum mixing depth is likely to be 1,500 metres on November 30, 1,350 metres on December 1 and 1,400 metres on December 2.

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The ventilation index is forecast at 3,000 square metres per second on November 30 and 2,500 square metres per second on December 1 and 2.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.