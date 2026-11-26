Delhi's air quality remained in the “poor” category on Thursday morning as weak winds and a strong temperature inversion limited the dispersal of pollutants.

Of the 56 stations reporting data at 6am, PM2.5 was the predominant pollutant at 46 stations, while PM10 was the main pollutant at the remaining 10. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO) more less

The AQI at 7.05 am was 226, while it was 220 on Wednesday.

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According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), 13 of Delhi's 56 monitoring stations recorded air quality in the “very poor” category, 25 in the “poor” category and 18 in the “moderate” category. Anand Vihar recorded the city's worst AQI at 355, while Sri Aurobindo Marg had the lowest at 131.

The CPCB classifies AQI into six categories: good (0-50), satisfactory (51-100), moderate (101-200), poor (201-300), very poor (301-400) and severe (401-500).

Of the 56 stations reporting data at 6am, PM2.5 was the predominant pollutant at 46 stations, while PM10 was the main pollutant at the remaining 10. A day earlier, PM2.5 was the leading pollutant at 44 stations and PM10 at 12.

Meteorological conditions continued to lead to accumulation of pollutants near the surface. At 4.30am, a layer of air about 150 metres above Delhi was 10°C warmer than the air at the ground. This temperature inversion tends to act as a lid, preventing pollutants from rising and dispersing.

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{{^usCountry}} Winds beneath this layer averaged just 5 kmph from the north-north-west, significantly weaker than the 15 kmph recorded at the same time a day earlier. The inversion layer was also lower, at 150 metres compared with 300 metres on Wednesday, further limiting vertical mixing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Winds beneath this layer averaged just 5 kmph from the north-north-west, significantly weaker than the 15 kmph recorded at the same time a day earlier. The inversion layer was also lower, at 150 metres compared with 300 metres on Wednesday, further limiting vertical mixing. {{/usCountry}}

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