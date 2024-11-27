Delhi’s AQI improves slightly, edges to ‘poor’ category; min temperature 10.4°C

Delhi’s air quality improved on Wednesday as the AQI (air quality index) remained at the lower end of ‘very poor’ due to strong winds that helped in dispersal of pollutants. Delhi’s minimum, on Wednesday, was recorded at 10.4°C, a 0.1°C departure from normal. (HT photo)

Delhi’s Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS), however, has forecast the air quality to be ‘severe’ by Thursday due to a drop in wind speed and a western disturbance influencing the meteorological conditions of the region.

“The air quality is likely to be in severe category from Thursday to Friday”, AQEWS forecast said.

The AQI of Delhi stood at 302 (very poor) at 9am, with 20 out of 38 AQI monitoring stations recording ‘poor’ air.

Delhi’s 24-hour AQI, on Tuesday, had been recorded at 395 (very poor) at 7am, but had improved to 343 (very poor) at 4pm, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

The AQI at the same time on Monday was 349 (very poor).

The CPCB classifies AQI between 0 and 50 as “good”, between 51 and 100 as “satisfactory”, between 101 and 200 as “moderate”, between 201 and 300 as “poor”, between 301 and 400 as “very poor”, and over 400 as “severe”.

Mahesh Palawat, vice president at Skymet meteorology, said, “A western disturbance is likely to impact the region around November 29, thus slowing down wind speed from November 28 onwards. When a western disturbance starts to influence the region.”

The national Capital has already recorded eight ‘severe’ air days this winter season so far.

Stage-4 of GRAP (Graded response action plan) came into force on November 18, which includes a complete ban on construction and demolition activities, along with vehicular restrictions.

Delhi’s minimum, on Wednesday, was recorded at 10.4°C, a 0.1°C departure from normal. The maximum, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), is expected to hover around 27°C. The maximum and minimum were 26.7°C and 11.9°C respectively a day before.

The IMD, meanwhile, has a yellow alert in place for Thursday and Friday, forecasting moderate to dense fog in the region.