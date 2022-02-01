Delhi's Covid-19 tally dips with 2,683 new infections, case positivity at 5.09%

Delhi's Covid-19 tally on Tuesday witnessed further dip after 2,683 people tested positive for the virus, down from Monday's 3,674, according to the health bulletin data. The case positivity rate also continued its declining trend to 5.09 per cent from 6.37 per cent on the preceding day. The cumulative tally of Delhi now stands at 18,32,951, the bulletin data showed.

As many as 27 new fatalities were logged in 24 hours, which is three fewer than Monday's 30. With this, the death toll due to Covid-19 of the national capital has touched 25,892.

With further reduction in the single-day case count, the active Covid-19 tally of Delhi went down to 16,548. On Monday, the active tally stood at 21,490, as per the bulletin data.

Hospitalisation rates also showed improvements with the numbers decreasing to 1,455 on Tuesday from 1,567 on the preceding day. However, the number of patients admitted to hospitals as suspected cases of Covid-19 has seen a marginal spike to 65 in the last 24 hours from Monday's 59.

Fresh recoveries and number of Covid-19 tests conducted tumbled in the last 24 hours. As many as 4,837 people recuperated from the disease on Tuesday, down from 6,954 the day before. Meanwhile, a total of 52,736 tests, including 11,687 Rapid Antigen Test (RAT), were done on Tuesday as opposed to 57,686 on Monday.

Delhi is no longer under weekend curfew and the odd-even basis on the operation of shops at markets have also been lifted. The decision was taken following a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal - who is also the chairman of the committee. Restaurants and bars, and cinema halls have also been permitted to run with 50 per cent capacity. However, schools and colleges remain shut while the night curfew between 10pm and 5am continues to be in place.