Over 4,500 children in Delhi receive 2nd dose of Covid-19 vaccine: Govt data

Over 4,500 children aged between 15 and 18 in the national capital received their second dose of a coronavirus vaccine on Monday, showed Delhi government data.

Data released by the state government showed that of the 20,998 teenagers who were eligible to take the second vaccine dose on Monday, 4,576 turned up at centres across the city.

North-east Delhi administered 1,282 second doses between 9am and 6pm, the most of the city’s 11 districts, followed by south-west district, which administered 624 second shots.

Apart from this, 129 children were administered their second doses in central Delhi, 400 in east Delhi, 379 in New Delhi, 118 in north Delhi, 381 in north-west Delhi and 337 in Shahdara.

South Delhi district administered 268 second doses, while south-east Delhi gave out 284 shots. Meanwhile, 374 children in west Delhi got second vaccine doses on Monday.

Children in this bracket are currently being administered shots of Covaxin, which is a two-dose vaccine.

Further, 9,024 eligible children also received their first vaccine doses on Monday, data showed.

On Tuesday, another 33,179 children will be eligible for their second doses, Delhi government officials said.

Since January 3 this year, when the Centre kick-started the Covid-19 vaccination programme for children in the 15-18 age category, Delhi has managed to vaccinate 815,286 children.

Overall, the most vaccine doses has been administered by south-west district, with 110,162 doses. In all, the government has estimated that 1.01 million children in Delhi aged between 15 and 18 are eligible for vaccines.

Senior officials of the Delhi government’s health department said that they are continuing their outreach programmes to get more children in this age category to get vaccinated.